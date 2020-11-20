Ginnie Graham: Holiday program bringing joy to foster children with toy drive

As I was talking to Evan Taylor at Fostering Connections, a Christmas wish list came in for a 4-year-old foster child that included a bicycle.
This was right after he told me about a foster mom with a 5-year-old in her care who had never before received a Christmas gift.
"This one says that this little girl has never had a bicycle and loves art and drawing, so the foster parent would like anything that encourages that," Taylor said. "Imagine being 4 and wanting a bike to go outside."
Taylor got quiet on the phone, saying he was doing something on the computer. With a couple of clicks, he found a sponsor willing to help the foster parent by buying the bike and art supplies.
"Every time I click a wish list to a sponsor for a connection, I see the smile on that kid's face Christmas morning," Taylor said. "It's the most fulfilling work of my entire life. That's the satisfaction of what Fostering Connections can do to help with a child and provide joy in their lives.
"It's beautiful."
Fostering Joy is a program of the nonprofit Fostering Connections, formerly known as the Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children. That group was created in 2006 with the merging of two nonprofits — Children's Services Advisory Board and the Tulsa Community Children's Foundation.
Fostering Joy has become an influential voice for abused and neglected children and those in foster care. Its history includes meeting lawmakers and funding a variety of programs such as emergency shelter screenings and mentoring, a resource center for foster parents and a holiday toy drive.
With changes in foster care at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the nonprofit evolved. That's why the board decided to spend a year considering a change in name and logo to align with its mission.
The word "connections" kept coming up. The logo became a heart pieced together with different colors.
"The new name better describes the work of the organization and how we foster connections within the community to support the children we serve," said Executive Director Christina Siemens, who joined the nonprofit three years ago.
"Each color of our logo represents a different aspect of our organization. The heart is made up of many imperfect pieces in a mosaic pattern to create an image of a heart. The white spaces between the pieces represent the community, our board and staff as key to holding the pieces together."
The work of the nonprofit remains unchanged. It is still focused on improving the lives of abused and neglected children and supporting foster families through programming.
Among its most significant program is the annual holiday gift drive to help foster parents provide for children in their care. Fostering Joy collects wish lists from foster parents with items not to exceed $75 per foster child.
The program used to be called Christmas for Kids, but nonprofit staff wanted to rename it to reflect the nonprofit's new name.
Fostering Joy filled wishes for about 1,400 Tulsa County foster children last year. This year, the program has expanded to counties without a program to assist foster families for the holidays.
The nonprofit is seeking sponsors for about 2,500 children in Tulsa, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Comanche counties. Right now, about 1,000 children do not have sponsors.
Fostering Joy has updated the program to online and other digital formats. Families submit wish lists, and sponsors are added to a database after texting or filling out an online form stating what type of donation they want to give.
Then, the nonprofit makes a match.
Sponsors can make a monetary donation online, buy the items online and have them sent to the nonprofit, purchase from a Target shopping list or drop off items between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.
The drop-off and distribution center at 3133 S. Harvard Ave., unit G, has pandemic protocols in place and was donated by SClay Management, Inc., and its president, Bill Mehrens.
"We have more children than sponsors, so we really need to get the word out about this," Taylor said. "Right now, I'm getting a new wish list about every 30 minutes."
This year is going to be tough. The pandemic has collapsed the economy with many people laid off or furloughed, including foster parents.
It's also making the toy drive more challenging. In previous years, companies would gather toys for donation among their employees.
That is not an option with most employees working from home.
"We understand this is a hard year for everyone. It's a stretch for everyone," Taylor said. "If a company can't do toy drive, we're still hoping they can provide a list of wishes to employees."
Most children in foster care are placed in kinship homes, meaning they are family members or have a prior relationship such as a neighbor or teacher. These placements are often sudden, and foster parents do not have necessities like clothes and furniture.
Foster families receive a monthly stipend, but it is at least $20 less than the average cost of raising a child, Taylor said. For families in more expensive metro areas, the discrepancy is likely bigger.
"When you are providing for a child — with buying extra food, more laundry and other things — that $20 a day adds up to a lot," he says.
The age mix of the wish lists are pretty evenly spread among infants to 17-year-olds. For teenagers, Fostering Joy is asking for gift cards up to $75, with some teens specifying their favorite stores.
"This might be the first time they are in control of their own money and get to spend it how they want," Taylor said. "We feel this is good for them."
Some of the wishes can be heartbreaking, like hearing about how a teenager got a suitcase for Christmas in anticipation of aging out of care.
"This makes an impact on the life of a child," Taylor said. "We want to provide any kind of help or assistance to make joyful connection for that child and to feel like they are home, safe and in a good, happy place for the holidays."
