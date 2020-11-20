Ginnie Graham: Holiday program bringing joy to foster children with toy drive

"We have more children than sponsors, so we really need to get the word out about this," Taylor said. "Right now, I'm getting a new wish list about every 30 minutes."

This year is going to be tough. The pandemic has collapsed the economy with many people laid off or furloughed, including foster parents.

It's also making the toy drive more challenging. In previous years, companies would gather toys for donation among their employees.

That is not an option with most employees working from home.

"We understand this is a hard year for everyone. It's a stretch for everyone," Taylor said. "If a company can't do toy drive, we're still hoping they can provide a list of wishes to employees."

Most children in foster care are placed in kinship homes, meaning they are family members or have a prior relationship such as a neighbor or teacher. These placements are often sudden, and foster parents do not have necessities like clothes and furniture.

Foster families receive a monthly stipend, but it is at least $20 less than the average cost of raising a child, Taylor said. For families in more expensive metro areas, the discrepancy is likely bigger.