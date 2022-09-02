The debate over the virtue of forgiveness versus personal responsibility has no shortage of opinions lately.

There’s also no shortage of thoughts about the federal college loan forgiveness program from President Joe Biden that would knock off $10,000 to $20,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually. Those opinions have been steeped in political hyperbole, simplistic rhetoric, stereotypes and class warfare.

The prism is usually through an individual lens, ignoring new data.

Getting past a lot of that is Harvard University economist Susan Dynarski, a recognized public policy expert on college debt. Last week, she crystalized the issue in a New York Times guest essay, “Why I Changed My Mind on Student Debt Forgiveness.”

Like many economists, she originally opposed college loan forgiveness, calling it a “crude and inequitable tool.” Now, she says it’s the best way to undo damage from a “persistently dysfunctional system of college funding and student loan repayment.”

This change of heart comes from emerging data released in the past decade. Before the Obama administration, the federal government provided little information on college debt. It only looked at graduates, and the ratio of debt to average payoff appeared appropriate.

About 2015, federal officials created a database that better matched what type of student was incurring different levels of debt. Since then, researchers developed more worrisome analysis.

What they found were most defaults (going 270 days without payment) were held by borrowers with smaller balances. Those came from people in trade schools and community colleges taking on unreasonable amounts. Also, dropouts were defaulting, having taken out loans but now without the benefit of a degree for a higher wage.

Of all college loans, about one-third of borrowers have gone into default at least once during the past 20 years, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts. Of that group, about 66% defaulted multiple times.

Dynarski notes that escalating loan defaults are for less than $8,000, many from for-profit technical schools and community colleges. About one-third of borrowers have less than $10,000 in debt and another 20% hold $20,000 or less.

The majority of the overall college debt are in large loans from high-wage borrowers with no trouble making payments; they will still pay. Targeting those smaller loans makes sense because it’s more expensive to collect on those amounts.

Biden’s plan captures those smaller amounts held by financially struggling workers.

“Forgiving them will change a lot of lives without forgoing much revenue,” she stated in the essay.

It definitely will help those who dropped out. In Oklahoma, the six-year graduation rate for first-time, freshmen at OU and OSU is about 70%. At the 11 regional public colleges, graduation rates are much lower — at a 40% average, according to Oklahoma higher regent data for 2019-2020.

National data indicate those likely to drop out are first-generation students, students from lower-income families and Black and American Indian students. More than half cite financial obstacles.

Efforts to structure loan payouts based on income or tap into specific forgiveness programs have fallen short. Servicing those government-backed loans is outsourced to private companies, which have shown poor outcomes in record keeping, misdirected payments and incorrect interest rates, as reported by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Government Accountability Office.

This is where Biden’s program won’t help. It doesn’t address predatory loan structures, poor servicing or runaway tuition costs in universities that often haven’t done due diligence for efficiencies.

Oklahoma must overhaul and invest more in its higher education system. This means colleges need a hard and honest evaluation; many have bloated departments and administrations and duplicate programs.

We must ask if Oklahoma needs and can afford 25 public colleges an universities.

In Oklahoma, lawmakers cut the public higher education funds between 2008 and 2019 by 35.5% to rank as No. 3 nationally in reductions. Even with a bump in last year’s appropriations, the level remains lower than in 2001.

In the 1980s, state revenue at Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma made up about 40% of those budgets. It’s at less than 10% now.

Unlike elementary and secondary school cuts from Legislature, higher education can pass those costs along to students. (It’s worth noting slashes in public pre-K through 12th harm the college readiness of students.)

In 1985, OU and OSU ranked among the 10 lowest in tuition and fees, with an average cost of $843 a semester. Today, in-state OU students pay about $6,413.85 per semester in tuition and fees, and OSU averages to about $6,960 per semester.

The real cost to send a kid to OU or OSU starts at $30,000 a year, adding in housing, meals and books.

Those opposing Biden’s plan say it will worsen inflation. For more than two years, the pandemic relief programs put a pause on payments so the effect is unclear.

As public policy, keeping borrowers with low to moderate education loans in dire straits strikes me a poor option.

A welcomed spotlight in this debate is how the wealthy, including members of Congress, have benefited from past loan forgiveness programs — to almost no public outcry.

Two Oklahoma congressional members — Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate nominee Markwayne Mullin and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern – slammed Biden’s program after having millions in a federal pandemic loan erased.

In addition, companies in bankruptcy routinely charge off debts to stay in business, and the federal government has a history of bailing out industries from banks to airlines. Individual college loan debt cannot be discharged in bankruptcy.

Biden’s plan may not have the perfect targeted approach and doesn’t deal with foundational problems with college costs and loan servicing. But, Congress and state legislatures have done nothing. Higher education deepens inequities and wealth gaps.

As Dynarski says, “Government policy did harm, and it is government policy that should work to reverse it.”

