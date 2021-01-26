Ginnie Graham: Growing use of Nazi and Hitler comparisons insensitive and dangerous

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and City Councilor Johnnie Parks condemned the presentation. All elected leaders should do so. The presentation ought to have been condemned on the spot.

That's what needs to happen when these conflated comparisons occur.

As a community, we cannot condone the uneven comparisons of modern inconveniences and policy disagreements to notorious genocides. This goes for the Holocaust, Stalin's atorcities, Trail of Tears and slavery.

For years, editors of the Tulsa World's letters section have disallowed any correlations to murderous dictators and the Nazi Party. It's a guideline that continues today.

That type of writing is inaccurate and polarizing. It does not affect thought or advance progress on issues. It devalues the Holocaust.

Each year, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is held on Jan. 27 as a commemoration of the liberation of that last death camp.

Survivors and World War II veterans are in their 90s. Many have documented what they saw and experienced. Those testimonies need to be re-visited occasionally to gain perspective and understanding.