It was just five years ago that women were wearing pink hats, chanting #metoo and #timesup and praising the movie "Wonder Woman" for its portrayal of a strong female lead in a male-dominated superhero world. It seemed so empowering at the time.

Then, nothing changed. Sure, there have been some wins: Harvey Weinstein is behind bars, and U.S. women's soccer won wage parity.

The big stuff went backward or didn't progress at all.

WalletHub ranked Oklahoma the worst state for women in a report earlier this year. Metrics included were female rates of unemployment, earnings, poverty, business ownership, high school graduation rates, voter turnover, life expectancy, homicides and uninsured.

It wasn't too surprising that a recent study found that Oklahoma women earn 75 cents per every $1 a man makes. It didn't take long for the same-old excuses to hit the online threads. That includes the eye-rolling reason that women choose lower-paying jobs, ignoring research that shows industries pay less as more women enter that field. Some are in outright denial or get into some discombobulating, nonsensical statistical arguments.

My favorite: Women choose to have children, meaning they need flexible time or can't attend those unpaid networking happy hours and off-hours team-building exercises. (Worth noting that Oklahoma women don't get that choice about children anymore.)

The gender wage gap hasn't changed in decades. My late aunt Ruth was active in the Business and Professional Women organization in the 1980s and '90s and handed out Payday candy bars to Oklahoma lawmakers once a year. Only she and her fellow businesswomen cut off 25% of those bars.

Sadly, that gimmick remains appropriate.

Then there was the reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, which took away the right of women in some states to choose an abortion. Abortion is abhorrent to some people. But this was a right women had for nearly 50 years that is no longer available. The Dobbs ruling is setting up a patchwork of rights among states that will have domino effects into other areas.

It is possible to be pro-choice and pro-life. That has gotten lost in this debate.

Next up will be taking away the right to contraception, which was mentioned specifically as a possibility by Justice Clarence Thomas in a concurring opinion. Congress recently passed a bill to guarantee a right to birth control, but without any votes from the Oklahoma delegation. Fifth District U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice argued against it on the House floor, saying the definition of contraception was too broad.

Women are going to have to defend their favorite form of birth control — and likely will have to explain how our bodies work. I really thought my grandmothers fought this fight.

Then there's the NFL — a league that never disappoints in disappointing women.

Remember how NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell promised changes were coming after the 2014 release of the video of running back Ray Price punching his fiancèe unconscious? A New York Times investigation in February interviewed 30 women working in the NFL who haven't found much difference.

That was only confirmed with the recent ruling that gave Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct alleged by about 25 women who were working as massage therapists. Those are just the women who filed civil lawsuits. Watson went to at least 66 female massage therapists in about a year and half. Some claim he was inappropriate but didn't file a lawsuit.

Six games. That's about $345,000 out of a guaranteed salary of $230 million over the next five years.

What's more galling is that the recommended punishment was suspension of an entire season and post-season. But the NFL disciplinary judge, a woman, issued a lighter sentence because the assaults were not violent. She pointed to lesser discipline the NFL meted out for nonviolent sexual misconduct in the past.

Just because a person isn't battered during a sexual assault doesn't mean it doesn't feel violent and humiliating.

I will be rooting against Cleveland. They treated former Sooner Baker Mayfield bad, anyway. So, go Panthers.

Representation by women in state legislatures has gone from 25% in 2017 to 31% this year, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. That's a good step but not near the 51% population of women in America.

Only 21% of Oklahoma's legislators are women, ranking the state 42nd in female legislative representation. But that's up from 13% from five years ago.

All those things don't necessarily tie together seamlessly. It's more of an avalanche of depressing realities for women trying to be heard and get ahead.

This was where my head was for the past few weeks — waiting for a silver lining for women and wondering why any of us thought marching was a good idea.

Then Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a referendum that would have removed the right to an abortion from that state's constitution — by at least 18 percentage points. It's a largely Republican state that Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Many of Oklahoma's conservative laws and ideals are shared with our northern neighbor.

It makes me curious about how a statewide vote would go in Oklahoma. It's a good bet lawmakers will attempt to make it harder to bring an initiative petition to the ballot.

For Kansas women and those who will travel there, they get a choice. Women may regret an abortion or consider it a life-saver, but, either way, it remains a right in that state.

The marches may have been a rallying point, a nexus where women of different backgrounds could bring their individual grievances and find solidarity. But Kansans showed it was the march to the ballot box that truly gets women where we need to be.

