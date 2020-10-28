Ginnie Graham: Good grief! No traditional, primetime Charlie Brown specials

We made s’mores and sat to watch the familiar characters and story. All kids have similar memories.

For years, Dolly Madison sponsored the specials. Every year, my sister and I begged our parents for Zingers, fruit pies and coffee cakes, even if we thought coffee was gross.

Children’s marketing works, but our frugal parents never agreed to the purchases. Not that I’m sore about that or anything.

Americans don’t watch too many programs together anymore, especially as families. We’re used to catching episodes when we can, if we have the channel or service.

The Charlie Brown specials remain one of the comforting traditions where children tune in at the same time.

Some of the storylines seem quaint or outdated, like how much should those kids put up with Lucy. Then again, everyone knows a Lucy.

Just like we can relate to the down-on-his-luck Charlie Brown, frustrated intellectual Linus or the ignored sibling Sally. No one can resist Snoopy.

There is tenderness in the specials: Lucy tucks her younger brother into his bed; the friends make sure they have a Thanksgiving meal; and kids realize that a biggest tree isn’t always the best.