Ginnie Graham: Giving kids something to do is what keeps them out of trouble

It sounds so simple. It’s just common sense. Sayings about idle hands and the devil are based on it.

Yet, it took a study with Georgetown University researchers to find that the reason Tulsa teens engage in crime is because they don’t have anything to do after school. They don’t have access to extracurricular activities or job opportunities.

To bring down youth violence, give them the things they are interested in to keep them busy, happy and out of trouble. This is a solvable problem.

Think of the many schools without the funding and resources to offer band, sports teams or academic clubs. Think of the kids who cannot afford to join those groups.

As for jobs, kids in economically struggling neighborhoods can’t get after-school work. They are competing with the adults in the area or don’t have transportation to get a job farther away.

These underlying problems — and the solutions — are in a report released in September funded by the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation. It looked into racial disparities in Tulsa’s youth legal system by the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Many of those inequities, such as how Black youth are five times more likely to be arrested than white youth, are well-documented in several previous studies.

What has been missing in those studies is the why and a path to fix it. That’s what makes this report unique: details and quotes from Tulsa’s youth. So often, their voices are excluded or filtered through the lens of adults and agency officials.

Interviews were conducted at the Tulsa Dream Center, a nonprofit resource hub near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and at Youth Services of Tulsa, 311 S. Madison Ave. Here were some comments:

“Low-income environments can cause people to steal out of desperation.”

“Instead of treating us like kids you don’t know, treat us as if we were a younger you needing help and advice to get through life.”

“A job distracts you from stuff you’re not supposed to be doing; it gives you opportunity.”

“I want to say why youth are the most highest in crime is because they don’t have chances to advance for themselves.”

“The juvenile legal system takes bad kids and makes them worse.”

“Leaders typically misunderstand or overlook mental health issues and how easy it is for an individual to get caught in the cycle of going in and out of jail.”

“Some view law enforcement as terrible, and they feel targeted, and others see it as something that can be used against others.”

“Please do better, we are dying. Seriously, the roots of violence need to be dug up.”

“Before you decide to put someone in jail, consider their reasons for doing a crime. Consider their mental health and stuff, just like you would a white teen.”

“Kids want help, not jail time, and love, not hate, from the people in charge.”

Just as interesting are the differences in perceptions based on where kids live.

When teenagers at Edison or Webster high schools were asked if they could get an after-school job, all said they could. They viewed jobs as an option.

Youth attending schools and living in neighborhoods north of Interstate 244 said jobs weren’t an option. Businesses that would hire youth aren’t as plentiful, and business owners tend to prefer adult workers.

Tulsans ought to be paying attention to what youth are saying. Last year, the city experienced an uptick in youth violence, specifically with guns. Ten teenagers died by gunfire. In 2021, an outbreak of gang violence led to police officials calling for change.

The report found the reasons why youth engage in crime are lack of family support (80%), lack of money (72.3%) and peer pressure (71.6%). Know that the definition of “family” is expansive, referring to a greater community that would include neighbors, pastors and teachers.

Good news is that the report determined the top three things to keep youth from crime are job opportunities (64.8%), sports and music participation availability (64.1%) and community service (58.1%). Community service as a solution surprised me, figuring teenagers would need more incentive to work for free.

Not so, said Dream Center Executive Director Tim Newton.

He explained that youth want to feel they are contributing and to have fulfillment in what they do, whether that’s a job, school group or volunteerism. Teenagers want to help their communities.

Newton and those involved with the report are working on gathering a coalition of Tulsa people willing to tackle this problem. To make change, the report uses phrases such as establishing a “comprehensive youth-employment delivery system,” conducting “a service-mapping of all programs and services available to system-involved youth,” “deepen unconscious bias training” and create a “county-wide, public-facing data dashboard.”

Those are big terms for what comes down to a basic need: Give all Tulsa kids the opportunity to participate in things that make them feel good about themselves. Give them a road map to a better life.

Tulsa can and needs to do this.