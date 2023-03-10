When it comes to health care needs of women after childbirth, the men in the Legislature need to listen more and talk less.

Also — and I hope those in the back of the room can hear — just because your wife or partner gave birth does not make you an expert, and maternity leave is no vacation.

In last Thursday's Oklahoma Senate debate over Senate Bill 193, the Republican men who argued against it did so in ways that criticized women for their maternal health needs.

They called maternity leave a "vacation," equating it to "utopia," complained about the inconvenience of finding temporary workers and bemoaned how this might make public jobs attractive, as if that would be a bad thing.

SB 193 would provide six weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees. It would have a fiscal impact of less than $3 million. Remember, Oklahoma has a record of nearly $4 billion in savings accounts, and this fiscal year budget is about $11 billion.

The return on investment would bring a savings of $110 million from turnover due to state employees leaving for maternity care.

One of America's embarrassments is how we treat maternity care. The only United Nations members not providing paid maternity leave are the U.S., Papua New Guinea and five island nations in the Pacific Ocean.

The only federal government protection is for up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave; many women cannot afford that. This is an issue where government ought to lead the way.

Oklahoma consistently ranks poorly in maternal and infant well-being. The March of Dimes last year gave the state an F in preterm birth rates, noting that Black women have a preterm birth rate 45% higher than other women. The state Health Department states Oklahoma ranks 40th in maternal deaths.

A basic need after the grueling experience of delivering a child is time to physically heal and bond with that newborn. Many businesses are recognizing the moral responsibility and workforce development aspect in helping employees through this time.

Sen. Shane Jett of Shawnee, who mentioned having three kids, objected to the measure, referring to maternity leave as a taxpayer-funded vacation.

In a rare show of humility, Jett returned to the floor later and apologized for using the term "vacation," saying he didn't want to disparage women going through birth.

No such regret came from Sen. Rob Standridge of Oklahoma City. He stated that such benefits create a "utopia." He argued if some private businesses can't afford paid leave, then the state shouldn't give it, either.

"Let's give them good pay but not make it a utopian job in Oklahoma," he said.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton from Tuttle agreed and added it was hard on businesses to hire temporary workers while women were on maternity leave — as if new mothers are an inconvenience to the workforce.

All said they were in favor of maternity leave in theory. That's backhanded. They can't have it both ways.

Lawmakers cannot be pro-family and pro-life then deny this minimum amount of help critical to recovering mothers and infants. Women were quick to respond.

Sen. Carri Hicks, an Oklahoma City Democrat: "I'm struggling to find my words when 'utopia' is being used to describe six weeks of time home with an infant. Six weeks is the time it takes to heal from delivering a child. If you have a Caesarean section, it's eight weeks."

Sen. Jessica Garvin, a Republican from Duncan, the bill's author, described childbirth.

"I can assure you, having given birth to a child out of my body, that the recovery — the rips and stitches and the blood and all of the things you have after having a child — is not a paid vacation. Learning to breastfeed. Not sleeping. Suffering postpartum depression.

"These are real problems for women and men there taking care of them, if that be the case. It is hard to have a baby. It is not a fun experience. I assure you, it is nothing like a paid vacation.”

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said calling maternity leave a vacation was "offensive," "over the line" and an "insult."

"Postpartum depression peaks that first month, that first six weeks. If you want to disrupt a little one, you let a momma grind through struggle," Boren said.

Boren also said maternity leave benefits babies, who are Oklahomans. Just because newborns may have parents who are public employees doesn't make them less deserving of this attention.

Hear, hear, ladies! Preach!

The measure passed out of the Senate by a 33-14 vote. The Tulsa area senators voting against it are all Republicans: Michael Bergstrom of Adair, Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow, Julie Daniels of Bartlesville, Joe Newhouse of Broken Arrow and Dana Prieto of Owasso.

"There is a huge difference between being pro-life and being pro-birth," Garvin said. "I am pro-life, and I hope and pray you will vote yes, vote for families who are figuring this out."

Here's urging those in the House to heed Garvin's words.