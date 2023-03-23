This is still dancing around the edges. Per pupil expenditure is last in the region ($9,395 in Oklahoma vs. $11,220 regional average).

Then, there are wedge issues and respect problems. The Oklahoma House spent days last week debating the right of school officials to paddle special needs students and reducing standards for teachers to carry guns in school. The House passed a bill that would forbid providing information on sex or gender to students younger than sixth grade (so no more puberty talks).

Add to that the faux outrage over pronouns, library materials, bathroom usage and so-called "woke" teachers (in this overwhelmingly conservative state).

All of that is a waste of time — time that other states are spending more fruitfully.

It's impossible to know what jobs will be invented in the next 20 years, but we know some current ones will become obsolete. Oklahoma has time to get its priorities straight. A good place to start is following the strategic plans and listening to those on the education and workforce frontlines.