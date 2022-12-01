Ginnie Graham: Getting love lessons from a 50-year-old news series

Fifty years ago, the Tulsa Tribune published a four-part series about interracial marriage and dating: "Because both are emotionally packed situations, the names used are fictitious to protect the identities of the parties involved."

I came across the stories while researching a different topic and thought about the progress made in two generations. In my lifetime, American society went from the kind of condemnation requiring anonymity to it becoming the norm.

Gallup has done polling on this issue for decades. In 1958, only 4% of Americans approved of marriages between Black and white people. Last year, it was at 94%. I'm pretty curious (and suspicious) of the 6% disapproving.

It strikes me as particularly relevant as the U.S. Senate this past week passed (61-36) the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects interracial and same-sex marriage. The legislation is in reaction to the logic used in overturning Roe V. Wade earlier this year.

Justice Clarence Thomas in a concurring opinion specifically mentioned re-evaluating the rights to contraception and same-sex relationships. The basis for his argument also would challenge the right of interracial marriage, though he left that out. That might have to do with his marriage to a white woman.

Those 1972 Tribune stories were written by reporter Nell Jean Boggs of the "women's staff." One story featured a Tulsa couple, a white woman and Black man (called Jane and John Doe) who married after divorces.

"When the Does first married, neighbors and others threw garbage in the yard and generally caused disturbances that affected the family."

The story detailed how they shared a love of jazz music and raised Jane Doe's two white sons in an integrated north Tulsa home. When one son was grown and set to marry a white woman, the white minister who agreed to the service backed out once he found out the stepfather was Black. Another preacher was located to do the vows.

"I told him, 'This is your day,' and we won't let one segregationist preacher ruin it for you," John Doe said.

Approval of interracial marriage when the Tribune stories were published was at about 29%. It was five years after the Loving v. Virginia case, which determined that bans on interracial marriage violated the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment. That's the same legal basis protecting rights for same-sex marriage and contraception.

The Tribune stories quoted a statistic from the "Junior Review": Of the 1.8 million marriages each year, about 8,000 were interracial. Of those, about 2,400 were between a Black person and white person.

The Pew Research Center found in 2015 that 17% of newlyweds had a spouse of a different race. More broadly, it reported that one in 10 married people had a spouse of a different race or ethnicity. It translates to about 11 million interracial marriages in the U.S.

Of the interracial marriages, the largest coupling are among white and Hispanic partners (42%), followed by white and Asian (15%), white and multiracial (12%), white and Black (11%), Hispanic and Black (5%), white and American Indian (3%), Hispanic and Asian (3%) and Hispanic and multiracial (3%).

A story in that 50-year-old series included comments from a Black Tulsa woman whose son married a white woman.

"'I love my son very much,' she declared. She likes her white daughter-in-law also but was relieved when the couple moved to another Oklahoma town from Tulsa where they had suffered several indignities because of the interracial marriage," the story states.

Several high-profile interracial couples had made headlines, including Black rock-n-roll icon Chubby Checker to former Miss World Catharina Lodders (who were married for 58 years) and white British journalist David Frost to Black American actress Diahann Carroll (it only lasted three years).

The Black Tulsa mother noted those celebrities don't get hassled in places like New York, Los Angeles or London. Facetiously, the woman said, "But, our good Christian Bible Belt atmosphere here in Tulsa just isn't ready for it."

Religion has often been misused as a cover for discrimination, as was brought up in that Tribune series.

A white mother described the reactions others had when discovering her daughter was dating a Black man. The things she was told included how a biracial child would be ostracized or "biologically inferior," that an interracial couple would have a hard time finding housing or jobs and that people of different backgrounds naturally have conflict.

"God never meant races to mix. If he had, he would not have made us different," she was told, according to the story.

Those sentiments were as morally wrong then as it is now. But I've heard versions of those stereotypes and untruths in references to same-sex couples, from baseless concerns for children to abuse of Biblical passages.

All this makes me wonder what we are doing today that will be viewed harshly 50 years from now.

Objection to the Respect for Marriage Act centers on same-sex marriage. Both Oklahoma's senators voted against the bill, with U.S. Sen. James Lankford speaking against it from the floor citing religious liberties.

Gallup's polling on same-sex marriage shows Americans consistently growing in approval. It started at 27% support in 1996 and reached 71% this year.

It took nearly twice as long for interracial marriage to reach that level of approval.

Same-sex marriage became legal nationwide in 2015 with the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. It determined LGBTQ+ people had a right to legal marriages. Oklahoma had been issuing licenses to same-sex couples starting on Oct. 6, 2014. That's when the Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal of a lower court's ruling that found Oklahoma's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

The first LGBTQ+ Oklahoma couple known to legally marry were Tulsa World staffers Sharon and Mary Bishop-Baldwin. Many of us crammed in and around the courthouse that day to witness history. It was a happy, joyful day.

In the six-month period before the Obergefell ruling, Gallup found that 7.9% of LGBTQ+ adults considered themselves married. In the first year after the ruling, about 9.6% of LGBTQ+ people tied the knot, or about 491,000 marriages. It's grown slightly since to about 750,000 same-sex marriages.

Same-sex marriages are still not common. Less than 1% of U.S. adults are in a same-sex marriage, compared to about 48% of Americans with an opposite-sex spouse. Among LGBTQ+ people, only about 10% are legally married.

Many government policies have been built around marriage status, mostly notably on taxes. If the government is going to be in the business of issuing licenses and crafting benefits around marriage, it shouldn't discriminate.

Modern marriage is also about love. How can I not respect those fortunate enough to find it? The sky didn't fall when the courts allowed for legal interracial and same-same marriage. Families become stronger when we expand the narrow definitions of love and marriage.

The Tribune series may be a half-century old, but they hold lessons, like love is love is love.