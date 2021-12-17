Ginnie Graham: Getting a straight Christmas tree might take an engineer

It was clear Hazem Refai was humoring me as we met in his office at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa to talk about Christmas trees.
Refai, who holds master’s and doctoral degrees in engineering, is a practicing Muslim with an impressive resume of contracts related to wireless technologies he helped design.
Also, he has supervised about 75 students working on doctoral and master’s degrees and who now work in the world’s leading companies of innovation. During his time at OU-Tulsa, he developed five new courses in subjects such as microelectronics, digital sound processing, and wireless networks and standards.
Yet, here he was patiently drawing a diagram of a bent tree explaining how to straighten it with supporting plates on the sides. He’s that nice and non-judgy of a guy.
“I’m not a tree designer, but we approach these situations with an eye on engineering. Engineers are troubleshooters and problem solvers,” Refai said.
For people who like a real Tannenbaum, that can pose some problems. Getting a perfectly vertical tree transported from the outside can be a challenge.
Considering Refai is an engineer, and that’s an exacting discipline, I asked whether it bothered him to see leaning trees on display.
“No, but I’d worry about it falling on someone, though,” he said. “A tree could be tilting because it naturally grew that way, it wasn’t cut right or there is too much weight put on one side.”
If it’s a nature problem, figure out where the bend starts. Then put metal plates on either side and screw those into place to get it going upright.
The options are limited for ones with a bend starting at the base — think the little-tree-that-could in the 1965 “Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Refai had a piece of advice about those: “I would not pick that tree.”
That’s not bah-humbug but a reality check. Some facelifts only work in the world of animation.
Of course, it helps to have a perfectly cut tree, but even professional lots might not be able to get that right. The notion that some people like to go out and cut their own trees had Refai smiling and shaking his head.
I should have suggested watching the beginning of “Christmas Vacation” to get an understanding of this subculture.
But, being serious, Refai suggests putting woodchips at the base to give those poorly cut trees a lift for better balance. Then the screws in the tree stand will keep it in place.
During the tutorial, the conversation seamlessly went all over the place.
Refai would be explaining a tree angle and then segue into his latest work on wireless traffic safety measures. He had a pretty convincing argument countering my cynical view of self-driving cars. His work has been applicable in everything from medical devices to space exploration.
Still, he didn’t mind talking me through a holiday tradition that he didn’t share. Engineering — science — means that much to him and serves as a unifying language.
“We teach critical-thinking skills and look for answers to problems,” he said. “Students doing this need to have their passion and heart into it.”
Engineers will play a role in confronting many of the globe’s biggest challenges, such as climate change and health care. It’s why he promotes getting diverse perspectives into engineering fields. The same type of student will result in sameness, and Refai is encouraging to anyone with an interest in science.
“The future of engineering is bright. Just look at AI (artificial intelligence) or bioengineering,” Refai said. “The messenger RNA used in vaccines came from engineering and saved lives. That’s huge and a cause for celebration at this time.”
