Ginnie Graham: Getting a straight Christmas tree might take an engineer

“No, but I’d worry about it falling on someone, though,” he said. “A tree could be tilting because it naturally grew that way, it wasn’t cut right or there is too much weight put on one side.”

If it’s a nature problem, figure out where the bend starts. Then put metal plates on either side and screw those into place to get it going upright.

The options are limited for ones with a bend starting at the base — think the little-tree-that-could in the 1965 “Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Refai had a piece of advice about those: “I would not pick that tree.”

That’s not bah-humbug but a reality check. Some facelifts only work in the world of animation.

Of course, it helps to have a perfectly cut tree, but even professional lots might not be able to get that right. The notion that some people like to go out and cut their own trees had Refai smiling and shaking his head.

I should have suggested watching the beginning of “Christmas Vacation” to get an understanding of this subculture.