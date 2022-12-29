Ginnie Graham: Get ready, Tulsa; Mom is moving to town

For the first time in 32 years, Mom and I will be living in the same city.

That's right, Tulsa. Get ready for a nonstop 70-year-old woman who likes happy hours, luncheons, chatting with strangers and all things self-care.

Not since I was 18 have we lived within less of an hour's drive of each other. There was the one summer in college I moved home, but even then I lived with my grandpa.

Mom is older now with a husband having some health problems requiring closer medical care. Having lived in a small town by Grand Lake for many years, they are uprooting to be near family.

Though this sounds like a wonderful reunion, I know our limits. When traveling, anything over three days becomes dicey. I've already informed my sister that she technically lives closer to Mom and, therefore, is the "in case of emergency" contact, which could include anything from a heart attack to a jar needing to be opened.

It's not an easy move. The logistics of hauling possessions from one house to another tries the patience of any person. To do so in older age becomes all-consuming and stressful.

Getting to this point was no small feat. Mom had to face the reality of why a move is necessary. As people age, independent living becomes more challenging, and cities like Tulsa offer more choices. With a couple, those options are even more important because they have different needs.

Mom is a healthy septuagenarian. She's a regular walker, stays up on her health care checks and is a force in social circles. She has a packed calendar of fundraisers, parties, volunteerism, meetings and even gatherings for a gardening club where I don't think any actual gardening takes place. (Margaritas don't grow on trees; do they?)

She wrote short, inspirational columns for a lake newspaper and makes time for pedicures and massages.

Years of socializing in the same circles built a support system. Mom is not just relocating her closet and furniture; she is rebuilding a network of peers. She won't say it, but I know that concerns her.

Anyone who knows her has no doubt she will find her way to new friendships. Still, it's hard to start over. For some older people, it's daunting and exhausting.

Baby boomers are facing more and more aging decisions. Many are focusing on health and well-being to grow old stronger, but that will not escape the inevitable side effects of age, from bad knees and arthritis to cancer and heart disease.

It's estimated that about 71 million are now moving into their golden years. Consider that the first baby boomers will be hitting 80 in just two years. The country hasn't done well in preparing for this wave.

The infrastructure continues to lag in providing for an adequate workforce, housing options and a better funding system for health care. A lot has been made about the nursing shortage, but it's even worse for long-term care facilities and home-health providers. Paying for health care is a well-documented U.S. disaster and cause of many bankruptcies.

Because of this poor planning, the burden will end up falling to those baby boomers' children.

Baby boomers popularized the term the "sandwich generation" to describe their responsibilities of taking care of elderly parents and simultaneously raising children. That anxiety has only worsened. Gen Xers are already feeling the crunch, or will soon.

A 2020 study by GoHealth found that two in five Gen Xers and one in three millennials were managing or helping in their parents' health care. It also found that one in three Gen Xers and millennials are supporting their parents financially.

Right now, Mom hasn't asked for help. Well, she expects her teenage grandsons to haul a few boxes, which is reasonable. But her silence doesn't mean we don't worry. We wonder about what she's not telling us — that she is taking on too much.

Knowing her need to be busy and social, my sister and I started compiling groups where she might connect with others. If I have a plus-one for an event, she'll be among my go-to companions. (My husband will not mind one bit.) It will be nice spending more time with her — dropping by for a visit, introducing her to coffee shops and taking her to my daughter's performances or nephews' games.

Keeping older people engaged in the community is good for their mental and physical health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiled research showing that one-third of adults age 45 and older feel lonely and that nearly one-fourth of adults age 65 and older are socially isolated.

Social isolation is associated with about a 50% increased risk of dementia, a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide. Loneliness among heart-failure patients was associated with a nearly four times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.

This puts a different spin on the need to check on older family members and homebound neighbors. Also, I've found that the older people get, the more interesting they become. There is truth in wisdom coming with age.

As I move into 2023, it's hard not to see the changing of seasons in my family. My teenagers are growing up (and moving out in a few years), just as Mom moves closer. Her life, I suspect, will be a long one. Still, there is beauty in this circle; we all come home in the end.