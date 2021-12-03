Ginnie Graham: From whole language to Critical Race Theory, misinformed outrage is tiring

Last year's tussle over Critical Race Theory was just the latest wedge issue conjured up to scare the masses.

It's a concept of advanced study on how historical racism created current inequities and injustices, such as 1930s home loan redlining or various drug sentencing laws. It emerged 40 years ago in law schools and expanded into other graduate-level academic programs.

Nowhere has it been part of a pre-K to 12th grade curriculum. That didn't stop the punditry of false narratives.

Out of the national freak-out came Oklahoma House Bill 1775 that restricts public educators from addressing subjects of race that would make students feel bad. A group of Republican lawmakers are upset the state Education Department hasn't sped up rulemaking over it. No matter the rules, it will always be a bad law.

That's the way of things with public schools: non-educators in power micromanaging what teachers do in classrooms. Expect more of this next year as indicated by early bill filings.