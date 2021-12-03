Ginnie Graham: From whole language to Critical Race Theory, misinformed outrage is tiring

Twenty-six years ago, I wrote a story for this newspaper about a teaching philosophy that put phonics on the back burner in favor of a literature-based approach.
Starting in the late 1970s, reading specialists were incorporating whole language into the curriculum. It didn't ignore the method of sounding out words, but it prioritized book immersion.
When it got attention in early 1990s, battle lines were quickly drawn, but no one really won. Whole language faded from the spotlight, though educators can point to its lingering influences.
That was just part of a long U.S. tradition of trendy misinformed indignancy when it comes to education. It's a tiring cycle that hasn't improved schools and erodes respect for the teaching profession.
It doesn't appear to end. If anything, a new offense pops up each year, definitely in election years.
Right after whole language came an uproar over Ebonics. It started when the Oakland, California, school board in 1996 adopted a resolution claiming the English spoken by many of its Black students was its own language and should be used to teach standard English.
Ebonics was slammed by everyone from poet Maya Angelou to the New York Times editorial writers, and the board backed off.
Today, the dialect is referred to as African American Vernacular English, and a person moving between two language varieties is known as code-switching. Culturally, it's when people change their style of speech or behavior to fit in. Some argue this is more about survival and eliminates diverse expression.
Those outrages-of-the-moment were largely contained in education circles. There weren't 24-hour networks with hosts peddling anger bolstered by the anonymity of unverified social media posts.
Had these happened now, some Oklahoma lawmakers would be lining up to ban them. That's the way certain elected leaders deal with things they don't understand.
Remember Common Core? It was an attempt to set national education standards so states were on the same page.
It was embraced by conservatives and liberals — including Oklahoma's former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin and State Superintendent Janet Barresi — until President Barack Obama backed it. Then, it became the right-wing boogeyman, fueled by emerging social media and politicized broadcast networks.
Conservative states passed laws repealing the standards, including Oklahoma as Fallin and Barresi flipped sides.
Last year's tussle over Critical Race Theory was just the latest wedge issue conjured up to scare the masses.
It's a concept of advanced study on how historical racism created current inequities and injustices, such as 1930s home loan redlining or various drug sentencing laws. It emerged 40 years ago in law schools and expanded into other graduate-level academic programs.
Nowhere has it been part of a pre-K to 12th grade curriculum. That didn't stop the punditry of false narratives.
Out of the national freak-out came Oklahoma House Bill 1775 that restricts public educators from addressing subjects of race that would make students feel bad. A group of Republican lawmakers are upset the state Education Department hasn't sped up rulemaking over it. No matter the rules, it will always be a bad law.
That's the way of things with public schools: non-educators in power micromanaging what teachers do in classrooms. Expect more of this next year as indicated by early bill filings.
Senate Bill 1097 from Broken Arrow Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm would implement a four-year pilot program for a state contractor to teach 11th graders about the U.S. Constitution, Federalist Papers, U.S. civil rights and "the progressive rejection of the Founding Fathers and rise of bureaucratic despotism." Again, not a teacher, but a third-party contractor would do this.
Dahm also has Senate Bill 1121 to require all public schools, Career Techs and state universities to hand out the Thanksgiving proclamations by the Continental Congress, Oklahoma City Mayor Sidney Clarke from 1889, and Presidents George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.
Thousands of Thanksgivings proclamations have been issued through the centuries, but these specifically mention the Christian faith.
Senate Bill 1125 from Republican Sen. David Bullard of Durant would require districts post all professional development materials on its website. Imagine what that would look like for Tulsa Public Schools with about 3,000 teachers from pre-K to Advanced Placement courses.
These reflect a distrust of teachers and add onerous requirements on schools. None will make schools better but are meant to further political ambitions.
The biggest problem facing schools is a teacher and staff shortage.
The answer is not in Senate Bill 1119 from Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, which would allow unlimited use of "adjunct teachers." This would increase the category of unqualified teachers. They have "distinguished qualifications in their field" but no experience with things like managing a classroom of 30 kids or addressing different learning styles.
Oklahoma continues setting records in emergency certifications. So, no need to find more ways to encourage lower teaching standards.
The state also doesn't need to keep fighting culture wars through the school curriculum. The job of a legislator isn't to control the details of a class lesson.
If they want to lead a classroom, they can take the certification tests and apply for the many teaching jobs available. Until then, leave curriculum to the experts.
