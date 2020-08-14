Two years is all it took to turn Oklahoma’s public school teachers from heroes to outcasts.
Move over masks, the outrage du jour is virtual versus in-person learning during a pandemic.
Teachers are catching the most heat after expressing concerns about workplace safety, which is what all employees in every sector are discussing.
It’s pitted parent against parent, districts against districts, schools against schools and administrators against board members. Parents are lashing out at teachers, and some board members have blamed the media.
The science has taken a backseat to catchphrases and social media memes.
This should have been expected when the majority of members of the state education board and board of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted against setting state pandemic regulations.
It’s led to a patchwork of approaches with no consistency.
Right now, my husband teaches in Broken Arrow, my kids attend Tulsa Public Schools and my son will attend Tulsa Tech. That’s three different public school districts within Tulsa County, all with different attendance rules.
That doesn’t make sense and is a direct result of a lack of state leadership from those board members.
Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and OSSAA David Jackson proposed reasonable and thorough plans based on science and data. But the majority of their boards opted to pass the buck in the name of politics.
As district administrators struggled to balance the extraordinary pressure, COVID-19 cases shot up, including reaching higher alert levels in Tulsa County.
When administrators shifted to recommend a start of distance learning, that’s when everything got mean, mostly directed at teachers.
It’s a mind-spinning turnabout from the support teachers received in 2018 when they walked off the job for higher pay.
Now, teachers online are being mocked for “living in fear” and condemned as being weak or lazy.
This intensified after the teachers’ unions in the Tulsa and Union districts asked for a distance learning start out of health worries. Both say a majority of members favored a virtual start.
Tired cliches and stereotypes about teachers quickly resurfaced, from the amount of time off they get to the difficulty of their jobs.
Petitions circulated online to force teachers into buildings, and other memes suggest cutting their salaries or replacing them with substitutes.
Posts have called for getting taxes back if teachers aren’t in physical classrooms. If that’s how taxes work now, I have a whole list of stuff I’d like a refund on.
Distance learning doesn’t mean no learning or more time off. It’s the opposite.
It means teachers are finding different avenues to reach all students, and that is a much harder task.
When schools were abruptly closed in the spring, educators scrambled to learn Zoom overnight, upload assignments and figure out how to continue lessons. Many educators did so with outdated home technology and poor internet access.
It didn’t go well. But, judging performance while someone is in crisis mode isn’t fair.
Through the summer, teachers have been working on three types of lesson plans in anticipation of in-class, a hybrid approach or distance learning.
They did this extra work without extra pay. They certainly didn’t get three months off work.
Teacher recruitment and retention in Oklahoma was tough before the pandemic. Dismissing their concerns now, driving them from the profession, will only make it worse for schools.
About 17% of Oklahoma’s working teachers are eligible for retirement, a sizable chunk of the workforce and most have a higher risk of the most serious complications from COVID-19.
Oklahoma was at 34th in average teacher pay and benefits last year, up from 49th prior to the walkout. Improving working conditions, particularly classroom overcrowding, remains an obstacle.
Oklahoma needs about 5,000 more teachers to reach the regional average for staffing, according to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Remember there were already about 3,000 emergency certified teachers among the state’s ranks last year.
For people telling teachers to quit, that is not a position easily filled during or after the pandemic. And the substitute depth chart is pretty slim too.
People opposed to distance learning have legitimate worries. In many cases, they are single parents or work in jobs that don’t allow them to be home. It’s understandable they would need assistance, support and reassurances their children will not fall behind.
Parents are doing the best they can, particularly without state guidance. Teachers are doing the same.
There is no reason to turn public school teachers into villains. Oklahomans can do better and be more respectful than that.
