Ginnie Graham: For parents watching their kids graduate, it's our rite of passage, too

Not until I saw my son in his cap and gown earlier this week that his high school graduation became real.

He's still scrambling to get in those last-minute assignments that senioritis caused him to delay. The parental preparations for commencement involve getting announcements out, planning a party, making sure everything was purchased, from the yearbook to the school gradfest ticket.

My advice to working parents, take off the week of graduation. Every day has something to do. Also, save up for senior year; proms and portraits aren't cheap.

The flurry of activity meant an avoidance of the finality and celebration of this moment. The daily work got in my way of really looking at my son and appreciating what it took to get him here.

As he walks across that stage to get his diploma, it's a rite of passage for me, too.

It hit me during the relatively new tradition of a Senior Walk-Through at elementary schools. Graduating seniors are invited to their former elementary to meet old classmates and walk the halls lined with children cheering them on with fist bumps and high fives.

Less than a handful of their teachers remain on staff, but what fun it was to see them. What fun it was to see the kids grown up and attending different schools. And, just like in elementary, the boys largely hung out together while the girls lingered on the other side of the room.

Some of the seniors wore their cap and gown. Considering those cost nearly $100, my son is lucky I don't make him wear it every day this week. He reluctantly donned the commencement attire but smiled as he passed his old classrooms filled with play centers and the alphabet.

I'm not an emotional person, but that was stunning for me to see, especially in his old elementary.

My experience as a parent is typical of millions others, yet feels so unique.

From birth, parents get unsolicited advice. It starts with opinions on breastfeeding and child care and advances into where my kids should go to school. All that information was at times stressful and anxiety inducing.

What if I choose wrong? What if I miss out on something? What if, what if, what if …

For more unsolicited advice to parents: Don't listen to all that. Go with your intuition and your situation.

When my son didn't get into an elementary magnet program everyone suggested, I panicked. Then, I went to the public neighborhood school and couldn't believe I thought to go elsewhere. It was our perfect fit.

About second grade, my son started falling behind in reading. He was always a laid-back kid, opting to work at his pace. The teachers rallied around him with extra support in tutoring and specialized lessons. Interestingly, the teachers with the highest standards, those who were toughest — looking at you, Ms. Ritchie — became his favorites. They got him where he needed to be.

By fifth grade, he was testing at advanced levels. That didn't mean he was a Type A, go-getter type of kid. He prefers moving at his own speed.

For years, I heard this at parent-teacher conferences: "He's a smart kid but doesn't seem motivated to turn in his work." Yeah, I know.

Those same years, I heard from him: "Mom, I'm doing it. It'll work out."

If anything sums up my son, it's that life works out for him. It shouldn't at times, but it does. And, I have had to learn to trust him in that.

Going through old photos has brought on a somberness and pride. School wasn't always easy or fun, but he did it and sometimes even excelled – when he wanted to. He tried everything for at least a year — band, football, orchestra — and forged solid friendships along the way. He's a drummer, and I'll miss those loud practices with his buddies.

He never got in trouble at school or elsewhere. He never lied or broke curfew. Overall, he's a good kid who gives me endless joy.

My son found a calling at Tulsa Tech in its sound engineering program. It changed his outlook and maybe his life. No longer did he view education as a chore, but as a path to a career. On his own, he figured out where and how to seek a college degree.

To have a plan is been its own triumph, even if it changes. This was not something I found or designed; it came from him.

So much of parenting is about knowing when to get out of the way, not my best skill. We end up being guides, full of hopes and prayers.

Every parent has a list of educators, coaches and others to thank when their child reaches this milestone. I'm no different and am sure there's not enough space to print their names.

For those working with children and teens: You are making a difference. You don't hear this enough, but parents couldn't raise our kids without you.

My unsolicited advice for high school graduates: Show up, whether for class or a job. Be kind. Be curious. And, call your Mom; she misses you.

