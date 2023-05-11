It was 20 years ago when Mom went through a phase of emailing me every day. She embraced this new technology because I was getting ready to give her a first grandchild.

"It's just overwhelming to think of you as a parent. Just think, we'll both be celebrating Mother's Day next year," she wrote a day or two after being told the news.

Mom has always been a writer of notes and letters. But the preparation for becoming a grandparent quickly turned her into a fan of instant communication. Back then, email was the closest to that.

Somehow, I knew these daily missives would be something to keep. Each day, I printed out her email, and that stack of paper stayed in a box in the attic. Recently, I wanted to re-read how Mom helped me become a mom.

"I'm going to light TWO candles for your health at church because one is not enough." "Be sure to bundle up when you go outside." "I hope you didn't overdo it yesterday." "Tell me when your clothes get snug then we'll go maternity clothes shopping." "Of course, I'm going to kidnap that baby from time to time."

Mom wrote about the latest in portable crib setups (for her house), suggested baby names (all rejected) and reassured me that nausea would go away. (It didn't.)

She mentioned how many celebrities were expecting babies near my due date, told me to measure the nursery windows for curtains and entered every drawing for free free baby stuff.

Mom framed a photo of the sonogram, started a grandmother's memory book and decided to call herself Nana. She didn't want to chance at ending up a Granny.

Sprinkled throughout the emails are her memories of my grandmother and advice she was given. Much of that wisdom focused on taking care of ourselves and not sweating small things like dirty dishes. She was determined to help me as much as my grandmother helped her.

"I know this whole pregnancy thing has been a new experience for you, and it can be a little overwhelming," she wrote.

Having kids can be overwhelming, and it doesn't end after the birth. If anything, the worries only evolve and grow.

Mom's emails from two decades ago included angst over my sister's job hunt, deciding that would be a family project. I was tasked with writing cover letters and making inquiry calls to people I knew. She worried about my sister's mental health while unemployed and was determined to find her a job back in Oklahoma.

That what moms do — rally the troops for their kids. It doesn't matter if that's a pre-K playground squabble or a layoff in their late 20s. If a kid is down, it's up to Mom to pick them up.

On Mother's Day, I always remember when I became a mom, and my own mother is part of that story. She was there at doctor's appointments, baby showers, birth and immediate after care.

During the difficult delivery of my son, she was on one side of the hospital bed, and my husband was on the other. She wisely sent him away when he decided at that moment to read "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and asked me, "Do we have bottles ready?"

Never question a woman in labor on whether she has adequately planned for her baby.

The emails kept coming after my son was born. She asked what he ate and did that day. She was curious about his child care and emerging personality.

When my daughter came along about four years later, she could not stop buying dresses and all things pink. It had been a while since our family had a girl.

Motherhood never ends. It is the most rewarding and most heartbreaking experience, with indescribable highs and frustrating lows. Mothers develop a perseverance, thick skin and intuition.

For me, there is no favorite phase or age for my kids. Each era has its own challenges and triumphs, teaching me more about myself and our world at every turn.

Moms have a sixth sense about their kids. Even today, when I've had a difficult time, Mom has a knack for calling at that moment just to check on me. Her advice remains the same: Take care of yourself, and don't worry about things you cannot control.

Fortunately, she's been part of the lives of my kids and my nephews. (Mom was successful in bringing my sister back to Oklahoma.) She now lives in Tulsa and is within minutes of our homes.

There are standing weekly visits and quite a bit of shared coffee dates. The kids are old enough to realize the blessing of having an active, accepting grandmother who offers boundless unconditional love.

I'll never take for granted how Mom walks with me through motherhood.

That first grandchild is now almost 20 and in the phase of figuring out his life. My daughter is entering the chapter of going on college visits in anticipation of entering adulthood.

True to form, Mom has embraced their challenges as her own. My kids know that Nana will come through with information from careers to scholarships. They love her quirks and her laser-like focus.

Somewhere along the line the daily emails ended and text messaging began. Mom still believes in the power of pen and paper. She's given the kids enough notes through the years to leave no doubt of her thoughts, love and memories.

On this Mother's Day, I remember the mothers no longer with us. The influence of my grandmothers cannot be overstated. Rather than mourn them, I celebrate their lives and hope to honor them by my deeds.

It's also important to recognize those who serve as a mother, whether that's a stepparent, aunt or close family friend. Giving birth alone doesn't make someone a mother. That title comes from all the years that come after.

For this day, I'll give Mom what she treasures most: a note that leaves no doubt of my love, gratitude and memories.