Ginnie Graham: Fix dark money and Electoral College problems with one solution

The proliferation of dark money played a significant role in the nastiness of campaigns in the past year, with at least $40,000 in a local school race up to $25 million in the governor's contest. It's particularly muddy for legislative and city seats.

Everyone is frustrated by it, especially the candidates who cannot defend against an unknown attacker. The U.S. Supreme Court kicked open the door with the Citizens United decision equating political contributions to free speech. Congress doesn't have the appetite to address it, most recently voting down the DISCLOSE Act that would have started down a campaign reform path.

Another way to reduce the influence of shadow money is to reduce the value of an elected office. The best way to do that is increase the number of offices. For now, let's focus on Congress.

By creating more congressional seats, that means dark money would have to spread into more places, forcing either more money to be invested or reduce the amount spent per office. A side effect could be less money flowing into city and state races.

At the federal level, arguments to grow the number of U.S. House seats have been framed as Electoral College reform for equity. It has merit.

The U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2 states the House "shall not exceed" one representatives for every 30,000. It provides no guidance on a maximum size of Congress. The founders probably could not conceive their country of about 3.9 million growing into the 331.9 million of today.

The current 435 House members is set by statute, not the Constitution, so it can evolve. It did change — after every census until 1920. Congress capped the number of seats in 1929 for reasons that remain murky.

In 1790, the largest state, Virginia, was about 12 times larger than the smallest state of Delaware. Today, California is the biggest state and about 60 times more populated than Wyoming.

In 1920, Oklahoma had eight U.S. representatives for 2 million residents. Now, there are five seats for nearly 4 million people. Since that first Congress, the ratio has grown to one representative per 760,000 residents, according to a project of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Representation has gotten further away from constituents. It's difficult to reach nearly 800,000 people and understand all their needs. By not being able to personally access all voters, dark money sources swoop in to fill the void.

Reasons for why Congress stopped increasing the House members as the population grew aren't clear. One theory is that the U.S. Capitol simply ran out of room. That's a logistical problem solved with a construction project.

The other, more likely, reason is not wanting to fairly represent the growing number of racial, ethnic and religious minority residents. That era saw a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and race riots, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, as resistance mounted to Jim Crow and other legal segregation laws.

If Congress continued expanding House seats to meet the growing population, that meant a higher probability of representatives from minority groups and women, who won the right to vote in 1920.

Take Oklahoma's 1st District. It currently has about 837,000 constituents with a demographic of 65.6% white, 10.5% Hispanic, 8.6% Black, 7.5% multi-racial, 5.4% other and 2.6% Asian.

Going by constitutional originalism, the district would actually have about 28 congressional districts. That's impossible, but imagine if it were carved into four districts. It ups the chance of congressional delegations looking more like the population. It would make the races more competitive.

Also, it would force dark money donors to stretch their venom to the point of some races being ignored. With people more in touch with constituents, the less power that secret power brokers have.

The same argument could be applied to the Oklahoma Legislature, with the state House set at 101 members by law. But laws can be amended.

A common rebuttal is the cost to increase the public bodies, which have built an infrastructure of administrative staff, travel and other supports. But this size growth could be done by making each representative take on half the assignments, requiring half the staff and half the transportation needs.

Ideally, lawmakers would face the dark money scourge by strengthening disclosure laws and bolstering ethics investigators to enforce the rules. That would help the municipal races, including city and school board positions increasingly facing mystery attacks.

No one seems poised to take on the challenge. So, let's dream bigger, think of transformative shifts and consider fixing two problems with one solution.