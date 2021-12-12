Ginnie Graham: Finding out the reasons why women in Oklahoma get abortions

Of women obtaining abortions in Oklahoma between 2002 and 2020, the highest rates were among those in their 20s with some college education, unmarried and the majority had previously given birth.
The overall abortion rate declined by 49% during that time.
These are just a few of the facts found in a little-cited, almost-forgotten report from the Oklahoma State Health Department.
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to possibly make substantial changes to the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Even if the justices decide in a way that allows banning abortion, it won’t go away. It may go underground, or women with resources will travel to places keeping it legal.
To truly get rid of — or at least reduce — abortion, more than stereotypes and assumptions are needed to understand what’s behind it.
Starting in 2000, Oklahoma lawmakers passed laws requiring a data surveillance of women receiving legal abortions. The data collection starts in 2002 with additional questions added in 2013.
Because these laws typically come from lawmakers wanting to abolish abortion in all circumstances, the concern has been that the information would be used to harass women or put up more obstacles.
It is the most information collected on any medical procedure and includes everything from reasons for the procedure to marital status. The same is not collected on the men who impregnated the women or who receive vasectomies.
In reality, the data has rarely been used. The report provides insight into why women seek abortions in Oklahoma. It’s helpful to bolster services to prevent unwanted pregnancies and determine other factors leading to abortion.
Abortion in the report is defined as using any method to end a pregnancy and includes terminating an ectopic pregnancy (a fetus implanting outside the uterus), accidental trauma, removing a dead unborn child due to spontaneous miscarriage or criminal assault on a pregnant women or unborn child.
During that 19-year period, Oklahoma reported 99,543 abortions, with the rate per 1,000 women falling from 8.5 to 4.1. The peak year was 2006 (6,807) and the lowest was last year (3,157).
The biggest years of decline coincide with the launch of programs such as the Take Control Initiative, which gives free contraception to low-income women, and school districts including Tulsa and Union opting for evidence-based sex education programs.
It goes to show if you give people birth control and accurate information, the need for an abortion goes down.
A finding likely to change next year is that in 2020, 84% of women seeking abortions in the state were from Oklahoma, followed by 9% from Texas and 4% from Arkansas. With Texas effectively outlawing abortion in laws being challenged in court, Texas women have come to Oklahoma in the past few months.
Much has been made about the timing of an abortion, centered around arguments of viability.
In Oklahoma, 75% of women seek an abortion at less than 8 weeks gestation, but that percentage lowers with younger ages. Among women 20 or younger, 24% got an abortion after 13 weeks of gestation, compared to nearly 16% among those older than 35.
The average time of pregnancy awareness is about 5.5 weeks gestation, according to a 2017 peer-reviewed study. This is usually when women realize a period is late, if their cycles are consistent.
The report found the majority of women had never before had an abortion (65%), breaking the myth that many women use this as a form of birth control. About 61% had given birth before, and of that, 21% had two children and 13% had three or more.
More than three-fourths of abortions cost between $500 to $700, with 99.66% privately paid.
A section includes reasons for seeking an abortion. Women could choose multiple answers or not provide one. Last year, 1,463 did not give a reason.
For those who did, the highest responses were that a birth would dramatically change the life of the mother (946), mother not ready for a child/another child (903); birth would interfere with job/employment/career (808); and unmarried (800).
The report points to a larger conclusion: All situations are different and often complex.
It’s easy to find the big trends to make generalizations, like most women are unmarried. But last year there were 5% who were married, 17% divorced, 2% separated and 1% widowed. Some say they were having relationship problems (341), in an abusive relationship (43) or breaking up relationship (275).
Among health reasons, 180 reported the physical health of the mother was at-risk; 35 were to avert death of the mother; 27 suffered medical emergencies; emotional health of mother at risk (478); and 235 had possible problems affecting the fetus.
Quite a few cite worries of poverty: could not afford child (787), could not afford child care (771), could not afford basic needs of life (434), mother unemployed (294), spouse or partner unemployed (239) and on public assistance (142).
Forcible rape was listed 13 times. Parents wanting child to have an abortion was listed 82 times, and at least 345 cases had the spouse or partner wanting the abortion.
Rarely do women behind these numbers want to talk about or bring attention to their experience on such a divisive issue.
Simply sweeping away access to legal abortion won’t eliminate these situations. No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court justices decide, these women, their worries and their challenges will not just go away.
If Oklahoma wants to truly get rid of abortion, it needs to concentrate on issues leading to it.
