Ginnie Graham: Finding out the reasons why women in Oklahoma get abortions

A finding likely to change next year is that in 2020, 84% of women seeking abortions in the state were from Oklahoma, followed by 9% from Texas and 4% from Arkansas. With Texas effectively outlawing abortion in laws being challenged in court, Texas women have come to Oklahoma in the past few months.

Much has been made about the timing of an abortion, centered around arguments of viability.

In Oklahoma, 75% of women seek an abortion at less than 8 weeks gestation, but that percentage lowers with younger ages. Among women 20 or younger, 24% got an abortion after 13 weeks of gestation, compared to nearly 16% among those older than 35.

The average time of pregnancy awareness is about 5.5 weeks gestation, according to a 2017 peer-reviewed study. This is usually when women realize a period is late, if their cycles are consistent.

The report found the majority of women had never before had an abortion (65%), breaking the myth that many women use this as a form of birth control. About 61% had given birth before, and of that, 21% had two children and 13% had three or more.