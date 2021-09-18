Ginnie Graham: Federal pandemic programs found to be effective at preventing poverty

“Many of our parents lost their jobs in spring 2020 and are only beginning to have the opportunity to work again,” Kiely said.

Tulsa boasts of being one of the top philanthropic communities in the nation, for good reason.

CAP Tulsa helped the waitress by connecting her to an event hosted by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors. She received a backpack full of supplies and a gift card for clothes.

“She then was able to pick up a couple of shifts at the restaurant, which enabled her to buy her son a new pair of shoes. I think this story exemplifies how much people continue to struggle,” Kiely said.

Tulsa has faced a shortage of housing options for years, leading to one of the highest eviction rates in the country. The problem is part of a city housing plan to find solutions.

“I think people forget that the eviction moratorium did not forgive rent; rather, it merely delayed payment so many families now owe many months of back rent,” Kiely said.

“Thankfully, we have come together as a community with both public and private funds being funneled through Restore Hope to provide rental assistance to families and prevent a flood of evictions.”