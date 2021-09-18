Ginnie Graham: Federal pandemic programs found to be effective at preventing poverty

Recently, a Tulsa mother was in distress because her work hours at a restaurant were cut, so she had lost her ability to pay for school supplies and clothes for her son.
A local couple with three children say their anxiety and stress are reaching a tipping point as bills pile up but their jobs pay just over the income limits to qualify for public aid.
These are a sampling of ongoing needs related to poverty that Tulsa-area agencies are seeing, just as the federal pandemic emergency programs are ending.
The pandemic isn’t over, and neither are problems for people lingering on the poverty line or living paycheck-to-paycheck.
Last week, the census released data showing poverty could have been much worse in 2020 without federal interventions.
It’s no surprise the pandemic led to a rise in the poverty rate to 11.4%, up one percentage point. That includes unemployment insurance but not other government programs like the stimulus checks or child tax credit payments.
When those are factored in, U.S. poverty fell from the previous year.
The census offers different poverty measures. One examines pre-tax income without stimulus payments and tax credits, and another — the Supplemental Poverty Measure — includes those benefits on post-tax income.
The Supplemental Poverty Measure last year was 9.1%, 2.6 percentage points lower than that rate in 2019.
Those relief payments elevated 11.7 million people from poverty, and the enhanced unemployment benefits prevented about 5.5 million workers from falling into poverty.
Imagine the financial nosedive the country and millions of families would have experienced without those programs in place.
But those were fleeting fixes; many have since expired. That has people working in anti-poverty programs worried.
“The large amount of federal relief provided may have lifted many people out of poverty temporarily from a macro perspective, but now that some of the supports have ended, low-income families will continue to struggle,” said Karen Kiely, executive director of Community Action Project Tulsa.
“The pandemic has revealed how many millions of American families struggle financially every day, and we should seize this moment to join the ranks of other advanced countries by providing supports that help close the vast wealth gap that exists in America.”
Not all families stayed above the poverty line. CAP Tulsa provides services to families with about 2,000 children and found their needs didn’t diminish with the federal programs.
Since the pandemic began, the agency has provided $689,000 in emergency assistance to 1,155 families. The need for groceries and diapers has been a consistent top need for a few years, followed by rental assistance.
“Many of our parents lost their jobs in spring 2020 and are only beginning to have the opportunity to work again,” Kiely said.
Tulsa boasts of being one of the top philanthropic communities in the nation, for good reason.
CAP Tulsa helped the waitress by connecting her to an event hosted by the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors. She received a backpack full of supplies and a gift card for clothes.
“She then was able to pick up a couple of shifts at the restaurant, which enabled her to buy her son a new pair of shoes. I think this story exemplifies how much people continue to struggle,” Kiely said.
Tulsa has faced a shortage of housing options for years, leading to one of the highest eviction rates in the country. The problem is part of a city housing plan to find solutions.
“I think people forget that the eviction moratorium did not forgive rent; rather, it merely delayed payment so many families now owe many months of back rent,” Kiely said.
“Thankfully, we have come together as a community with both public and private funds being funneled through Restore Hope to provide rental assistance to families and prevent a flood of evictions.”
As the Tulsa community moves forward without the pandemic programs, agencies are bracing for higher demand for assistance. Medical debt from the COVID-19 hospitalizations is expected to become a problem for some families.
A partnership with the nonprofit Life Senior Services to provide assistance to older residents using federal CARES money uncovered other struggles.
Older clients were showing delinquent bills from doctors and hospitals for medically necessary procedures, unpaid telephone bills and overdue property taxes, homeowner’s insurance and mortgage payments. They just couldn’t keep up.
“This illustrates how much a temporary loss of income can have a ripple effect on a person’s life, potentially leading to homelessness and/or financial bankruptcy,” Kiely said.
These all lead to worsening mental health, an area Oklahoma has never adequately addressed. Access and affordability have always been a challenge, but now lengthy waiting lists are forming to see a provider.
For the family with spiking anxiety and stress over bills, help hasn’t yet emerged. The mother sustained an injury that caused her to leave the workforce temporarily. That led to more medical costs and loss of income.
She cannot find affordable child care that would allow her to return to work.
“When asked how she was doing personally, Mom said she is starting to lose faith because they just can’t catch a break and that it has been one thing after another this year,” Kiely said.
“Thankfully, we were able to provide the family with financial assistance to help get them through this tough period, but their story illustrates the sense of despair that people are experiencing.”
It’s wonderful that Tulsa has so many philanthropists supporting nonprofit anti-poverty agencies like CAP Tulsa. But that can’t be the solution; the government has a role.
The country avoided a financial collapse with programs such as the unemployment program, a new way of distributing the child tax credit, and eviction and housing relief.
After showing such good outcomes in poverty prevention, it’s time to look at incorporating those more permanently. Prevention is always a better investment.