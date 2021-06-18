Ginnie Graham: Father's Day and Pride celebrated in same month by dads

That changed at a church service when their daughter introduced them to the pastor as her dads.

“She did that without a hesitation or hiccup,” Gray said. “Our kids were blown away that we would even think that would be a problem. As much as we thought it’d be an issue, we’ve never faced anything that way. People have been very open and accepting.”

After that, the dads never hid their relationship.

“When you enter into anything like this with a co-parent, you make sure your morals, values and beliefs line up and have a similar vision,” Oellien said. “Our family is very large and very diverse. It’s truly surprising how accepting everyone is of our situation.

“We try to be a voice and show who we are to allow other people to see different aspects of family.”

Gay fathers aren’t much different from any other parents, especially when it comes to the enjoyment of talking about their kids.

“They have straight As and have never been in an ounce of trouble,” Gray said. “We’ve matured through this. There is something about having a family and the responsibility that comes along with that and wanting to be at your best for them.”