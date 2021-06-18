Ginnie Graham: Father's Day and Pride celebrated in same month by dads

Fatherhood became real for Tulsa resident Stephen Rundell when three weeks after adopting a teenager out of foster care, he heard “I love you, Dad” for the first time.
He wrote down the date, Jan. 6, 2019.
“I had been holding back because I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable, but I knew that I loved him too,” Rundell said. “I think fatherhood is just the same whether you are a gay dad, straight dad or mom. It’s about loving your kid and helping them turn into a successful, happy adult.”
Father’s Day falls during Pride Month, giving gay fathers an extra celebration.
At least 114,000 same-sex couples in the U.S. are raising children, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law using 2014-2016 census data.
About 21.4% of same-sex couples are raising adopted children, compared to 3% of male-female couples. Nearly 3% of same-sex couples are fostering a child, compared to 0.4% of different-sex couples.
Between 2 million and 3.7 million children and teens have an LGBTQ parent, according to the Family Equality Council advocacy group. It estimates nearly 90% of those children are being raised by a single LGBTQ parent or different-sex couple where one parent is bisexual.
Rundell always knew he wanted to be a dad, but wondered as a teenager if being gay would prevent that.
After college, he got a job with a Tulsa oil and gas company and became active with programs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. He eventually began volunteering with the youth group.
After several years, another youth group leader suggested he adopt one of the teens, David, who was living at the Tulsa Boys Home. David had been to 29 foster placements, identifies as bisexual and developed a father-like relationship with Rundell.
With support from family and friends, Rundell started his family in a courtroom adoption with David. About four weeks ago, they welcomed a foster teen who identifies as nonbinary.
“For a parent who is part of the LGBTQ family, it may be a little easier,” Rundell said. “It’s the factor of the parent having gone through what they are going through. I grew up not wanting to be who I was. I make sure they are loved and accepted for who they are.
“Their label can change everyday for all I care. I just want them to know they are safe.”
Attitudes about LGBTQ parenting have changed, especially after same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015. That recognition means same-sex spouses are acknowledged as equal parents without a battery of legal documents for something like a pediatrician’s visit.
LGBTQ parenting is expected to become more common.
The Family Equality Council conducted a survey two years ago that found 63% of LGBTQ millennials (ages 18-35) — about 3.8 million people — are considering expanding their families and 48% of LGBTQ millennials are actively planning growth in their families.
The gap between the parenting rates between LGBTQ people and cisgender and straight people is narrowing. In 2013, there was about a 39% difference and today it’s about 7%.
Rundell among those planning to add to his family.
“Growing up, I didn’t think I’d be able to have kids unless I went out to get a surrogate,” Rundell said. “Thinking about it, there are all these kids in foster care. I couldn’t see myself going out to make another child.”
Rundell encourages adoption from foster care.
“When you talk to DHS, they are going to read you the kid’s file. But kids are not their files,” Rundell said. “There are not group homes in Oklahoma that necessarily cater to LGBTQ youth, and I recognize those teenagers are most likely to age out of the system.”
Pride events came from the 1969 days-long resistance by patrons in the police raids of New York City’s Stonewall Inn. It sparked a gay rights movement that continues today.
Rundell said he wants his kids to understand LGBTQ rights like marriage and other legal protections have been recent victories.
“The big thing for me about Pride and fatherhood is making sure my kids know that,” Rundell said. “Even if they don’t want to be an activist when they grow up, I want them to be the person sitting at the table when someone says something bigoted and say, ‘We’re not going to do that.’”
Father’s Day for Rundell is usually low-key and no pressure.
“For a lot of people, whether in foster care or not, especially for people in the queer community, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be very triggering. I’m never going to push them to do anything,” Rundell said.
“If they want to do something, great. But to me, the fact that they are there is good enough.”
Larry Gray and Kent Oellien became parents by choosing to co-parent with a lesbian couple who are close friends.
Among same-sex couples raising children, 68% have a biological child. Another 21.4% have an adopted child, 16.3% have a stepchild and 2.9% are fostering a child, according to the Williams Institute.
Gray and Oellien have been together for 24 years and had their daughter 16 years ago. A son was born 18 months later.
The men offered to go through the in vitro process with their friends to become fully engaged fathers.
“We went from being friends to being family,” Gray said. “There is a connection between all of us. At times it is amazing, and at times it can be frustrating, just like with any family member. The reality is that I have no doubt both of them are there for the kids, and we are there for them, through tough and good times.
“When you have kids together, you are tied to each other for life.”
Their children were born to four parents, eight grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. That amount of family love was helpful when their mothers split up.
“Everyone came together and circled around the kids to make sure they were good through the process,” Gray said. “It’s been an amazing thing how our kids grew up always surrounded by love. They had so many parents, with each of us having our own set of strengths.
“They knew nothing was different. It’s what every parent wants.”
Early on, Gray and Oellien didn’t attend events together, thinking their same-sex relationship would make the kids uncomfortable.
That changed at a church service when their daughter introduced them to the pastor as her dads.
“She did that without a hesitation or hiccup,” Gray said. “Our kids were blown away that we would even think that would be a problem. As much as we thought it’d be an issue, we’ve never faced anything that way. People have been very open and accepting.”
After that, the dads never hid their relationship.
“When you enter into anything like this with a co-parent, you make sure your morals, values and beliefs line up and have a similar vision,” Oellien said. “Our family is very large and very diverse. It’s truly surprising how accepting everyone is of our situation.
“We try to be a voice and show who we are to allow other people to see different aspects of family.”
Gay fathers aren’t much different from any other parents, especially when it comes to the enjoyment of talking about their kids.
“They have straight As and have never been in an ounce of trouble,” Gray said. “We’ve matured through this. There is something about having a family and the responsibility that comes along with that and wanting to be at your best for them.”
Gray views the growing numbers of gay fathers and LGBTQ parents as another important milestone for Pride celebrations.
“In an ideal world, we won’t have to make the distinction between gay and straight parents,” Gray said. “But it’s one step at a time. I always wanted to be a father but didn’t think it would happen in my lifetime. That fact that circumstances changed was amazing.
“My kids play into that as a factor of Pride celebrations, but it’s a piece of a larger puzzle.”
For people wanting to become parents, they need have the confidence to know that can happen, Oellien said.
“There are so many avenues whether that is adoption, co-parenting or having your own,” he said. “For me and Larry, just knowing that until we part this plane our kids will be with us through thick or thin; they are making our lives better than we’ve ever been. We are blessed by their presence.”
Featured video: