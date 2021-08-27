Ginnie Graham: Face coverings have century-old history

Say the phrase "face mask" and it'll either create a trigger or an embrace.
It's a puzzle why something so innocuous has risen to this level of discord. This polarization is being fueled by unreliable social media sites and personalities claiming that masks are ineffective and even experimental.
That's a reach, considering masks as a health care prevention date to 1897.
Masks aren't new, ineffective or going away. If anything, decades of research improved upon mask manufacturing and determined the best types for different situations, from physicians in surgery to students in crowded classrooms during a pandemic.
It helps to look at our past to see how behaviors and recommendations evolved.
Masks as a health care prevention started when bacteriologist Carl Flügge developed the droplet theory of infection, showing that disease-causing bacteria could be spread by sneezing, coughing or close talking.
It grew out of the 1867 germ theory that diseases were caused by these contagions.
The antiseptic system used and promoted by British surgeon Joseph Lister gained steam to kill off those germs and bacteria. But there was a movement for preventative tools.
German Polish-Austrian physician Johann Freiherr von Mikulicz-Radecki, who worked with Flügge, created a crude mask for surgery in 1897. It was gauze tied around the face by two strings. He also was the first to wear gloves during operations.
In Paris that year, surgeon Paul Berger, influenced by Flügge's work, also donned a mask while operating. It was six layers of gauze tied above his nose, with the lower edge sewed to an apron.
In 1905, the Journal of the American Medical Association published an article from physician Alice Hamilton about the research on face coverings. She was bothered by the lack of masks in health care settings.
“I was told by a student in a large medical college in Chicago that he had often noticed at the clinics of a certain surgeon that, when the light was from a certain direction, he could see, from his seat in the amphitheater, a continuous spray of saliva coming from the mouth of the surgeon while he discoursed to the class and conducted his operation,” Hamilton wrote.
Other articles and books in this time often promoted masks for medical personnel.
Last year, The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, stated that a study of more than 1,000 photographs of surgeons in operating rooms in the United States and Europe between 1863 and 1969 found that by 1923 more than two-thirds wore masks. By 1935, most were using masks.
Now it is unimaginable that a physician in surgery would be unmasked.
A plague and a pandemic brought the mask into use in public health.
In 1910, Chinese physician Wu Lien-Teh found that a circulating plague in Manchuria was a respiratory disease and pushed the public, particularly health care workers and law enforcement officers, to wear masks.
Officials listened and ordered lockdowns and masks. The epidemic ended four months later.
The 1918-1919 influenza pandemic continued the push for masks, which caused outrage. Some things don't change.
But photos of huge influenza wards showed people, at least some of them, wearing masks.
The 1930s to 1960s moved from reusable to disposable masks. It was an era touting one-use health care tools such as syringes, tubing, hospital gowns and gloves.
Research then showed that synthetic fibers were more effective as masks, but those studies were conducted by companies manufacturing that material. Some studies show certain cotton threads and layers to be effective.
Today, there are a variety of options, from homemade versions to the N95 respirator type. The effectiveness varies among these types, depending on density of materials and whether the user wears the mask correctly.
Keeping it under your nose is incorrect. The point is to prevent spreading droplets to others. Even vaccinated people can be carriers of COVID-19.
Higher vaccination rates will slow the spread. Coupling that with masks, regular hand washing and limiting crowds will get us to the goal.
These are the weapons against COVID-19 emphasized by every legitimate medical and health organization. It all works together; none is 100% preventative.
The pandemic will eventually wane, but masks will always have a place in public health.