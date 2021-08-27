Ginnie Graham: Face coverings have century-old history

Say the phrase "face mask" and it'll either create a trigger or an embrace.

It's a puzzle why something so innocuous has risen to this level of discord. This polarization is being fueled by unreliable social media sites and personalities claiming that masks are ineffective and even experimental.

That's a reach, considering masks as a health care prevention date to 1897.

Masks aren't new, ineffective or going away. If anything, decades of research improved upon mask manufacturing and determined the best types for different situations, from physicians in surgery to students in crowded classrooms during a pandemic.

It helps to look at our past to see how behaviors and recommendations evolved.

Masks as a health care prevention started when bacteriologist Carl Flügge developed the droplet theory of infection, showing that disease-causing bacteria could be spread by sneezing, coughing or close talking.

It grew out of the 1867 germ theory that diseases were caused by these contagions.

The antiseptic system used and promoted by British surgeon Joseph Lister gained steam to kill off those germs and bacteria. But there was a movement for preventative tools.