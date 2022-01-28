Ginnie Graham: Expanding world of reading with construction of four new Tulsa County libraries

A wonderful aspect of the library system is the unique vibe of each branch. The way different neighborhoods use their libraries shifts from one end of the county to another.

"That's why we want each community to put their own stamp on it," Johnson said.

Each of the four sites was chosen out of the system's 24 public libraries and two non-public buildings based on age and use. Each of the four is landlocked, having no room to physically expand to meet the needs of steady increases in patrons.

The proposed new site for the Rudisill Regional Library is about a half mile from its current location and would be across the street from Langston University on Greenwood Avenue. A contract is pending.

Rudisill, which houses the African American Resource Center, was built in 1976 and was renovated in 2003. It has one of the highest uses of community rooms, with two spaces holding between 150 and 200 people. The new library would combine that into one auditorium with about 400 seats.

Librarians found an interesting detail about Rudisill when doing some research.

"Rudisill had a library on Greenwood in the '50s. This is a return to Greenwood," Johnson said.