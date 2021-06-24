Ginnie Graham: Expanding scholarships to all athletes will help women get equity in higher education

Collegiate women athletes could get the biggest boost from a recent Supreme Court decision, if schools are willing to reexamine their financial priorities.
A unanimous decision this week opens the door for college athletes to get expanded scholarship packages, such as financial coverage for graduate school, study abroad programs, computers, science equipment, musical instruments and internships.
Athletic directors are gnashing teeth over what this means; some predict the sky is falling on amateur sports. Like most things, that’s doubtful, but the game is changing.
For women who do not have the same opportunities in the professional ranks as men, the decision is good news.
Often, the only time female athletes can financially benefit from their athletic skills is in college, but they — like all athletes — are not allowed.
This lawsuit has been misleadingly referenced as the “pay-for-play” case. The Supreme Court’s decision does not address the ban on athletes receiving salaries like employees or profiting from their image.
That’s on the horizon as Congress and state legislatures take up those causes.
The decision gets at protections student-athletes have as labor in the college sports industry. With the NCAA stopping direct compensation and limiting scholarships, money must flow somewhere.
In the past few decades, that has been to facilities and coaching salaries reaching epic levels. That’s not just about high-profile head coaches; even the little-experienced assistants are getting eye-popping paychecks.
With this ruling, sports programs can redirect priorities to more fully develop scholarship packages for athletes, including those for women.
The rare unanimous Supreme Court outcome indicates the jurists had no doubt student-athletes were being wronged.
College athletics evolved into a conflicting system of for-profit models overseen by a nonprofit that wields power like a government regulatory agency. The NCAA set up a complex set of rules fixing scholarship costs in the name of preserving amateurism.
A group of athletes representing football and basketball sued the NCAA, arguing the restrictions violated federal anti-trust laws.
A district court backed the former athletes, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling. The NCAA advanced it to the Supreme Court.
During oral arguments in March, the NCAA got served by the consistently skeptical justices.
“Antitrust laws should not be a cover for exploitation of the student-athletes, so that is a concern, an overarching concern here,” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Justices were dubious of NCAA claims of protecting amateurism, pointing to skyrocketing multimillion-dollar coaching contracts. The NCAA holds billions of dollars worth of media rights and corporate deals.
Citing a 100-year tradition of not paying athletes while school and NCAA officials profited didn’t go over well with Justice Elena Kagan.
“The way you talk about amateurism is high-minded,” she said to an NCAA attorney. “You can only ride on the history … for so long. I guess it doesn’t move me all that much that there’s a history to this if what is going on now is that competitors, as to labor, are combining to fix prices.”
They brought up low graduation rates among some groups of student-athletes and seemed in agreement no evidence showed fan loss with enhanced benefits.
Even Justice Clarence Thomas, known for remaining silent, spoke about the disparity.
“It strikes me as odd that coaches’ salaries have ballooned, and they are in the amateur ranks, as are the players,” Thomas said.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the only one to directly ask about the effect on Title IX protections for women. But the NCAA is not federally subsidized, exempting it from the law.
That was apparent during the NCAA basketball championships when the women’s exercise room consisted of a few weights, compared to the men’s extensive facilities.
The NCAA was socially shamed to make a change mid-tournament. But its member schools are subject to Title IX, legally responsible to be equitable in doling out benefits.
More recently, University of Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso called out the NCAA for its championship format. The men’s College World Series is held over about two weeks with no doubleheaders. The women must compete within a week that includes several doubleheaders, risking the health of players.
It’s another reminder of why the nearly 50-year-old Title IX law is necessary. Without it, many organizations won’t take great concern with gender equity.
The recent Supreme Court opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, stating the court was unwilling to grant the NCAA immunity from antitrust laws and that the suit “involves admitted horizontal price fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control.”
Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.”
There’s a consistent worry that most enhanced benefits will go to male sports. It’s warranted.
An April Associated Press survey of college athletic directors, of which 99 participated, 94% said it would be more difficult to comply with Title IX if they were to compensate athletes in the biggest money-making sports.
More than 70% said some sports programs would lose funding or be cut if their school offered additional nonscholarship payments.
It’s worth noting a gender gap.
While nearly half of college athletes are women (at 47%), men are in 86% of athletic director positions. More than half of the conferences have one or no female athletic directors.
Women still have a way to go in representation and opportunity.
This Supreme Court decision isn’t going to overhaul college sports priorities or reset financial structure, but it gets a step closer.
