Ginnie Graham: Expanding scholarships to all athletes will help women get equity in higher education

Justices were dubious of NCAA claims of protecting amateurism, pointing to skyrocketing multimillion-dollar coaching contracts. The NCAA holds billions of dollars worth of media rights and corporate deals.

Citing a 100-year tradition of not paying athletes while school and NCAA officials profited didn’t go over well with Justice Elena Kagan.

“The way you talk about amateurism is high-minded,” she said to an NCAA attorney. “You can only ride on the history … for so long. I guess it doesn’t move me all that much that there’s a history to this if what is going on now is that competitors, as to labor, are combining to fix prices.”

They brought up low graduation rates among some groups of student-athletes and seemed in agreement no evidence showed fan loss with enhanced benefits.

Even Justice Clarence Thomas, known for remaining silent, spoke about the disparity.

“It strikes me as odd that coaches’ salaries have ballooned, and they are in the amateur ranks, as are the players,” Thomas said.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the only one to directly ask about the effect on Title IX protections for women. But the NCAA is not federally subsidized, exempting it from the law.