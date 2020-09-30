Ginnie Graham: Enough! Presidential debates need moms, not moderators

My kids know when I say, "Enough!" that they have gone too far; they need to become friends, quickly.
I have pulled my car over to the side of the road and waited. And threatened. And taken away their phones and evening plans.
I have left full carts in store aisles because the kids couldn't stop bickering. Sometimes in restaurants, we didn't make it past getting water.
There isn't a church or faith institution in America that doesn't weekly see a mom hauling a kid into the vestibule or leaning over with a stern whisper.
It's time presidential candidates get a refresher course in how a mother expects them act.
Presidential debates need moms, not moderators.
My blood pressure rose Tuesday night not because of the politics debated but because of the behavior exhibited. Every parent had the same emotional whiplash.
It's the identical ire that gets raised when my kids start fussing: "She looked at me." "He touched my seat." "She's took the last chips." "He's eating too loud." "Stop being sensitive." "Stop being a pain."
Enough!
The presidential candidates were no better.
His kid is bad. No, his kid bad.
He likes China. Well, he likes Russia more.
He's not smart. No, you're not smart.
I have lots of money. No, he doesn't. Yes, I do. No, you don't.
Enough!
No one won Tuesday night. Not the men on stage and not America.
Want to win over suburban voters? Wait your turn. It's something we employ every day at school drop off.
Moderator Chris Wallace tried, but he doesn't have The Look or The Tone. Everyone knows what I mean.
The Look is the warning bell.
This is when a mom views a situation while silently counting in her head or praying for patience. A person is truly smart to recognize this and change course.
Next comes The Tone, and that's when things get real. The words being said aren't as important as how they are being said. Usually, privileges are lost at this point.
These two things develop over time through tantrums at birthday parties, squabbles on playgrounds and backtalking and arguing in front of neighbors. These skills cannot be taught, only acquired through experience.
So, put a mom in front of candidates. I guarantee you will quickly learn their full names.
"Donald John Trump, so help me I will take away all your Twitter forever."
"Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., I warned you, so give me your car keys. Right now."
With a mom in charge, there will be time-out spaces. No need to lecture, just send them to the corner to cool off. Then, have them explain what they did wrong.
Another mom option is having them do chores together when they act up. This should be part of all campaigns.
Instead of fighting each other, see if they can do even one task as a team.
Could Trump and Biden make a dinner together? How about folding the laundry, washing a car or stacking wood?
Send them out on community service projects. Can they handle serving food at homeless shelters, building a Habitat for Humanity home or helping a youth group without throwing shade at one another?
If politics needs bipartisanship to get things done, then this is a better approach than name-calling and yelling over each other.
Finally, where is the mute button? This was the first thing teachers learned about Zoom when distance learning.
Seeing candidates get all worked up while silent would be more entertaining and educational than anything actually being said.
Tuesday's debate was a national embarrassment and lost opportunity.
My 13-year-old had a notebook ready to write down each candidate's key points for a school project. She came away frustrated and with an empty sheet.
She couldn't find anything of substance said during that time. She identified rule-breaking, bullying and meanness.
Her older brother compared it to sports commentators but conceded even they have a professional courtesy.
Amazingly, my kids were getting along great and in agreement while those two men fought like alley cats.
A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders.
We need good people in public office, from schools boards to the presidency. But when this is the type of behavior expected, who would want to do that?
Mothers once dreamed of their kids becoming successful enough, both academically and in emotional maturity, to run for office. I'm not sure that's the case anymore.
As a community, if we continue to reward bad behavior, it will only get worse.
We need to expect more from our candidates and leaders. We need to make it clear through our votes and voices that this isn't right.
Follow the moms and just say, "Enough!"
