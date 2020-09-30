Ginnie Graham: Enough! Presidential debates need moms, not moderators

"Donald John Trump, so help me I will take away all your Twitter forever."

"Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., I warned you, so give me your car keys. Right now."

With a mom in charge, there will be time-out spaces. No need to lecture, just send them to the corner to cool off. Then, have them explain what they did wrong.

Another mom option is having them do chores together when they act up. This should be part of all campaigns.

Instead of fighting each other, see if they can do even one task as a team.

Could Trump and Biden make a dinner together? How about folding the laundry, washing a car or stacking wood?

Send them out on community service projects. Can they handle serving food at homeless shelters, building a Habitat for Humanity home or helping a youth group without throwing shade at one another?

If politics needs bipartisanship to get things done, then this is a better approach than name-calling and yelling over each other.

Finally, where is the mute button? This was the first thing teachers learned about Zoom when distance learning.