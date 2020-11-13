Ginnie Graham: Educators expecting long-term achievement gaps as effect of pandemic

Educators are bracing themselves for a growing achievement gap and workface readiness challenges in the coming years.
The pandemic response has been focused on the here and now, but the long-term consequences loom ahead, particularly in education.
An economic-based divide is emerging that will show up in classrooms from pre-K to colleges to tech programs. COVID-19 is setting up a domino effect into the future workforce.
Tulsa Public Schools recently announced a loss of about 3,000 students. Of those, 38% are in the pre-K and kindergarten ages, with 47% coming from first through fifth grades.
The high school losses are among sophomore and juniors. TPS officials are concerned because those are among low-income and minority families.
While some students have opted for other districts or private schools, some may not be in formal schools at all.
The youngest likely have parents opting to wait a year for formal education. For the older ages, it could be a detour away from finishing high school and continuing into higher education or professional certifications.
For early and elementary education, much is not yet known about the preparedness children will have upon return.
Diane Horm, director of the Early Childhood Education Institute at OU-Tulsa, said Tulsa is one of the few places well poised to explore the effects. The institute has a project following a cohort of 3- and 4-year-old children, now in the second grade.
"Over time, we will see this natural experience with the pandemic and look at their development downstream," Horm said. "This has been a huge disruption in multiple ways with very important questions as to what this will look like for kids on the other side of it."
Early education research has been interrupted, like pretty much everything in the world. But, researchers have adjusted to resume data collection.
"What seems to be the observation is not just related to early childhood education but also other levels of education," Horm said. "So much depends on what the children's experiences when they are kept home by families."
Some families have formed school groups, sometimes called pods, and hired a teacher. The groups have less than 10 students to one educator. Or, they have transferred into small private schools or decided to homeschool full time.
"Those kids are having a great experience," Horm said. "But other families with multiple hurdles … could be positioned for different outcomes. Most people assume the achievement gap is growing during this time."
The institute did a spring survey of area first-grade families and published in August, giving a snapshot of the early pandemic fallout. About 60% reported a household income decrease in household income, 65% had problems with distance learning and nearly half experienced food insecurity.
Much has changed since then.
"Most of us have now come to understand this is a long-haul thing and settled into it," Horm said. "Schools have prepared their staff better, and teachers are more prepared for it. It was a a different learning situation back then."
In that initial scramble during stay-at-home orders, much was learned about the have and have-nots in internet and food access.
"TPS has done heroic efforts to get technology out to families who need it and offer support in getting online," Horm said. "Schools provided food, and families took that up."
The reliance on screen time will give a unique chance to gauge how that shapes child development.
"It's a conundrum. Young children need real experiences with real, hands-on manipulatives that you can't get via a screen," Horm said. "It may not necessarily be about screen time or non-screen time, but it's what the quality or nature of the activities on the screens and how much a supportive adult can scaffold the experience on the screen."
That goes back to family economics. Parents with the ability to provide that kind of time and resources will have better outcomes than those facing hardships.
That same gap may be appearing on the opposite end of education.
Many 2020 graduates have taken a gap year or are staying closer to home due to unpredictability of higher education during the pandemic.
Some, like the older teens missing from the TPS roster, they just stopped seeking postsecondary education or training.
Nationally, community college enrollment is down about 23%. At Tulsa Community College, it was about a 5% drop.
However, TCC saw a 71% increase of students who participated in concurrent enrollment as high schoolers continue their education at the community college.
It appears the motivated students found ways to thrive while other teenagers struggle, creating a bigger achievement divide.
National data indicates the longer a person waits to enroll in college, the less likely they are to obtain a bachelor's degree.
There is about a 30% decline in earning a degree for students waiting a year after high school graduation.
TCC has math and English transition programs in place for students who may need to brush up on their knowledge. It also has prep programs with specific TPS schools to encourage higher education.
TCC President and CEO Leigh Goodson, who previously served on the TPS board, said the focus during the pandemic is recruiting and retaining students.
“I empathize with all public educators. In this environment, everyone is doing their very best," Goodson said. "Education has been presented a crushing workload during this pandemic. We know students coming into college over the next couple of years will arrive having experienced their high school years differently.
"We will, as we always have, be prepared for the students as they come to us and meet them where they are.
"A bigger concern is these students with a difficult junior or senior year will decide not to continue their education. Nationally, the freshman class was significantly smaller than previous years. Our community needs students to persist and continue their education in order to be an educated, employed and thriving community.”
