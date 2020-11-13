Ginnie Graham: Educators expecting long-term achievement gaps as effect of pandemic

That goes back to family economics. Parents with the ability to provide that kind of time and resources will have better outcomes than those facing hardships.

That same gap may be appearing on the opposite end of education.

Many 2020 graduates have taken a gap year or are staying closer to home due to unpredictability of higher education during the pandemic.

Some, like the older teens missing from the TPS roster, they just stopped seeking postsecondary education or training.

Nationally, community college enrollment is down about 23%. At Tulsa Community College, it was about a 5% drop.

However, TCC saw a 71% increase of students who participated in concurrent enrollment as high schoolers continue their education at the community college.

It appears the motivated students found ways to thrive while other teenagers struggle, creating a bigger achievement divide.

National data indicates the longer a person waits to enroll in college, the less likely they are to obtain a bachelor's degree.

There is about a 30% decline in earning a degree for students waiting a year after high school graduation.

TCC has math and English transition programs in place for students who may need to brush up on their knowledge. It also has prep programs with specific TPS schools to encourage higher education.

TCC President and CEO Leigh Goodson, who previously served on the TPS board, said the focus during the pandemic is recruiting and retaining students.

“I empathize with all public educators. In this environment, everyone is doing their very best," Goodson said. "Education has been presented a crushing workload during this pandemic. We know students coming into college over the next couple of years will arrive having experienced their high school years differently.

"We will, as we always have, be prepared for the students as they come to us and meet them where they are.

"A bigger concern is these students with a difficult junior or senior year will decide not to continue their education. Nationally, the freshman class was significantly smaller than previous years. Our community needs students to persist and continue their education in order to be an educated, employed and thriving community.”