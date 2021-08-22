Ginnie Graham: Easy to get hooked on American's original, great cooking show

The 1963 Julia Child lesson on creating a French onion soup had me speaking back to the screen.
“Why, yes, Ms. Child, more
cheese is a must. Of course
we’ll need more bread on the
table. Always more bread.”
My one-way conversation with the late, great teacher of French cooking was more about her unpolished delivery than my state of mind. Well, maybe a bit of my state of mind.
PBS recently ran several episodes of “The French Chef” (1963-1973), and others are available on its streaming service.
Just like revisiting “The Andy Griffith Show” or “Leave It to Beaver,” watching the early ‘60s black-and-white show is comfort food. The show has been parodied so much that watching the original is a fresh take.
There is no politics, no commentary and nothing drumming up outrage. It’s a snapshot from the country’s time capsule.
It took one episode to become hooked. That fascination is all about Child and how something always seemed to go awry.
The woman scarily wielded a knife like an extension of her hand with a wicked humor coming through her breathy, indecipherable accent. The occasional grasp for words only reinforced Child’s authenticity.
There was a script, but she clearly was prone to go off book. Most entertaining was how she dealt with the screw-ups.
She poured vermouth instead of oil for browning onions. Oh well.
“It’s fine,” Child said tossing butter into the mix — always butter, never margarine.
The vinegar bottle doesn’t open? She slams the top against a counter while saying, “I don’t know why they put those on so tight.”
The pots weren’t shiny, and food and utensils were often dropped. The five-second rule must have started with her.
It’s just like what happens in every kitchen in every home. Sometimes, you just have to make do with what you have and whatever happens.
After an afternoon, I finally understood how to poach an egg, cut an onion with lightning fast speed and perfect a roux.
No wonder people fell in love with “The French Chef.” She may have imported a Parisian taste, but everything else was uniquely American.
The American tastes were evolving in the early ‘60s. In that booming economy, people were experimenting with new recipes and foods, trying out cookbooks and holding parties to show off their cooking.
Ingredients common today were being introduced on Child’s show.
In the one about lobster a l’Americaine, she holds up tarragon, suggesting that viewers request their grocers put it on order. Child tried to describe the spice and gave up with: “It just tastes like tarragon.”
I’m never going to make lobster a l’Americaine. But I have a great appreciation for how it’s made.
Child explained the difference between male and female lobsters, which seemed pointless because the thing is just going to be eaten. Then she said females are better for the dish.
Of course the superiority of the girl lobsters would ultimately lead to their downfall.
If it weren’t for growing up seeing fish cleaned by the side of Oklahoma rivers, I might have been horrified at Child’s attack in chopping up a lobster.
Be sure to get at the intestinal vein and “green matter,” she says. Always good advice on everything.
It looked as though it was a live lobster being hacked to pieces. Then, Child mentioned it had been killed by her “fish guy” but that a muscular thing keeps them moving for hours. Nice to know.
Child mentions following a recipe quite a bit, giving credibility to the notion that anyone can cook. Just read and follow directions.
If you do that and it doesn’t turn out, then it’s the recipe’s fault, she said. More good advice, especially when seeking excuses.
The episodes give a respite to the uncertainty felt in the world now and for the past 18 months.
It’s hard not to feel the anxiety stemming from the pandemic and overseas wars. People have been prickly about political leadership and uneasy about their own financial stability.
Everyone seems to be reassessing their lives and figuring out the best way forward. That kind of soul-searching can be heavy at times.
Sitting back and watching Child reminded me that this is a moment in time, not a foreboding of the future.
Child’s imperfections didn’t stop her from forging ahead. She leaned into her mistakes and laughed at her satirists.
She may have believed every person could cook. But she embodies more of what Gusteau says in the Disney movie “Ratatouille”:
“Anyone can cook, but only the fearless can be great.”
In times like these, we can achieve greatness, even if it’s just a noncollapsible cheese soufflé.
Featured video: