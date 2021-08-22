Ginnie Graham: Easy to get hooked on American's original, great cooking show

In the one about lobster a l’Americaine, she holds up tarragon, suggesting that viewers request their grocers put it on order. Child tried to describe the spice and gave up with: “It just tastes like tarragon.”

I’m never going to make lobster a l’Americaine. But I have a great appreciation for how it’s made.

Child explained the difference between male and female lobsters, which seemed pointless because the thing is just going to be eaten. Then she said females are better for the dish.

Of course the superiority of the girl lobsters would ultimately lead to their downfall.

If it weren’t for growing up seeing fish cleaned by the side of Oklahoma rivers, I might have been horrified at Child’s attack in chopping up a lobster.

Be sure to get at the intestinal vein and “green matter,” she says. Always good advice on everything.

It looked as though it was a live lobster being hacked to pieces. Then, Child mentioned it had been killed by her “fish guy” but that a muscular thing keeps them moving for hours. Nice to know.

Child mentions following a recipe quite a bit, giving credibility to the notion that anyone can cook. Just read and follow directions.