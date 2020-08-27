Ginnie Graham: During a pandemic, this Tulsa couple erased medical debt for the county

Tulsa couple Mark and Mona Whitmire delivered a rare gift during this pandemic: forgiving qualified medical debt for the entire county.

That is about $28 million in debt wiped out for 28,321 families. The families are receiving notifications this week that their old medical bills are gone.

Those amounts had been plaguing Tulsa County's most struggling patients for years.

It isn't free health care. Many of those patients had already paid substantial co-pays, deductibles and costs toward high health care costs. They just couldn't keep up.

Individuals being helped earn less than twice the federal poverty level, have a financial hardship or are insolvent.

Some may even be hit hard during a pandemic with the loss of employment or becoming sick.

"The timing of this good news comes when many Tulsa County residents are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. The pandemic continues to jeopardize resources and marginalize opportunities for the under-served," said Mona Whitmire.