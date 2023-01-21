Ginnie Graham: Dress codes don't make people smart

An irrelevant dress code is reason No. 598 as to why I will never be an elected lawmaker.

The temptation to show up in a bustier, fishnet stockings and stilettos would be too great if I were told how to dress. Nothing about a tie or a pant suit makes a person smarter. If anything, I sometimes wonder if that tie is cutting off air to the brain.

Besides, some of the wisest people on Earth wear overalls or flannel every day. That doesn’t prevent lawmakers across the country from getting into petty squabbles about what to wear.

In the Oklahoma House, a dustup started a few weeks ago after the Republican leadership added the punishment of removing a vote if a member broke the dress code. The code states everyone will dress in a “professional manner” and not wear denim pants and non-religious head coverings. It specifies men don ties, suit coats and slacks. Taking away a vote seems harsh for a sweater vest.

Also, the Oklahoma House suspends its dress code to allow jeans while the Junior Livestock show is in town so the members can straight to the OKC Fairgrounds. I’m sure those jeans are pressed to show off perfect creases. #priorities

The Missouri House chamber changed its rules to require women wear a jacket or sweater on the floor, basically cover their arms. The author, a woman, said it’s “essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.” A suit coat isn’t like a superhero cape; it doesn’t stop bad behavior.

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers was wearing a suit when he nearly took a swing at U.S. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Jan. 6 on the House floor after the 14th round of voting on a House Speaker. All involved people had on suits. For that matter, etchings from May 22, 1856, show a well-dressed South Carolina Rep. Preston Brooks using a gold-tipped cane to beat Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner over the head, angry about an anti-slavery speech Sumner gave.

Oklahoma history includes a few brawls at the Capitol among men in suits.

A riot erupted in the Oklahoma House on Feb. 18, 1916, over a voting rights bill that included flying inkwells and bottles, resulting in bloodied faces and the state Republican Party chairman knocked unconscious. On May 7, 1947, Sen. Tom Anglin was injured after being shot on the Senate floor by Rep. Jimie Scott, both of Holdenville, over a divorce case that was unrelated to state matters.

There was a fistfight in April 1985 between Reps. George Osborne and Dale Patrick after a vote. Reports state Patrick’s clip-on tie was damaged in the skirmish. And finally, a scuffle between Reps. George Vaughn and Gary Bastin in April 1991 over a chaplain choice had the men grabbing each other’s suit lapels just before Vaughn slipped to hit his head on a spittoon.

Maybe if all those folks had been dressed for a Dave Matthews concert they would’ve cooled down faster. (An equivalent baby boomer reference is the Grateful Dead.)

About half the state legislatures have some type of dress code, according to a 2021 report from the National Conference on State Legislatures. Most appear written with Brooks Brothers and Talbots in mind — suits, jackets, ties. Do not even think about denim or jeans. I see nothing against ugly Christmas sweaters or Jimmy Buffett merch.

Congress historically had a dress code that included women members not show their shoulders or arms. The House changed its rules in 2017, and the Senate made its update a few years later.

Now that we have fashion-forward Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema setting the standard with halter dresses, denim jackets, animal prints and wigs the color of sweetheart candies, I’m expecting the men to step up their game. Maybe Pennsylvania Sen. Jon Fetterman will fancy-up cargo pants and hoodies.

I get that Americans want some rules so their legislative chambers won’t look like political rallies with dueling MAGA and I’m With Her hats. But, maybe we’re thinking too traditionally about that.

If lawmakers want to wear their politics on their sleeves, then how about going the way of NASCAR and list their donors on their clothes? The bigger the donation, the more space allowed. Imagine in bold letters “Sheldon Adelson” or “George Soros” across someone’s backside. Big, black patches can represent the amount of dark money benefiting a lawmaker.

That’s the kind of campaign finance reform that makes sense — an easy visual of who has bought a piece of each lawmaker.