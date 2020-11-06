Ginnie Graham: Don't think criminal justice reform is done just because of one vote

Kris Steele — former Oklahoma House Speaker and executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform — has been a leading voice to make the state's criminal justice system more fair, equitable and effective.

"We have men, women and their families really devastated today because they had hope their loved ones would be able to come home sooner," Steele said. "We have good people living here in Oklahoma. They are no worse than people living in other states but we have consistent higher rates of incarcerating our citizens. We are better than this."

Gov. Kevin Stitt has embraced criminal justice reforms, setting a single-day commutation record last year at 527 releases and commuted nearly 600 sentences so far this year.

But simply releasing prisoners isn't enough. The best way to lower prison capacity is to keep people from getting there in the first place and providing resources to keep inmates from returning.

Plenty of other reforms are on the table, around areas such as bail, mandatory court fines and fees and driving restrictions.

Jails are full of people who are waiting for a hearing on a nonviolent allegation but cannot pay for their release. Some people are there after getting behind on court fee payments.