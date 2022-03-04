Ginnie Graham: Don't mess with Oklahoma's citizen-led initiative petitions

A crusade is underway at the Oklahoma Legislature to make it harder to pass citizen-led initiative petitions and legislative referendums under the guise of protecting residents from out-of-state interests.

If the reasoning is true, then lawmakers ought to ban copy-and-paste legislation that too many of them propose on behalf of out-of-state interests.

Oklahoma’s history is filled with examples of lawmakers ignoring the wishes of voters, who then take their grievances to a statewide vote through initiative petition.

It was a mechanism written into the state constitution in 1907 as a tool to fight special-interest control of government. It’s not an easy process, and one subject to legal challenges.

A referendum from the Legislature is another path to a statewide vote on issues.

Those were used to repeal Prohibition in 1959, reform a scandalized judicial system in 1967, lower the voting age to 18 in 1971, approve pari-mutuel horse racing in 1982, allow liquor-by-the-drink in 1984, mandate legislative term limits in 1990 and pass right-to-work in 2001.

Of those, only the term limits state question received more than 60% approval.

Current proposals seek to raise the approval threshold of these state questions, including one that would require a majority of votes in two-thirds of the state’s counties.

In recent years, citizen-led petitions led to the expansion of Medicaid, the legalization of medical marijuana and reforms in criminal justice. Public officials have criticized those for various reasons.

Lawmakers had a chance for years to consider, write and pass laws regarding these issues. Instead, they blocked those efforts, so voters had their say.

With medical marijuana, law enforcement has struggled to keep up with illegal product sales and over-saturation of licenses. Gov. Kevin Stitt mentioned this in his State of the State address, calling the petition that put the medical marijuana question on the ballot “misleading,” and he blamed out-of-state groups for influencing state question elections.

Rather than adding obstacles for future citizen petitions, put effort into shoring up problems. Oklahomans knew what they wanted, so it’s up to lawmakers to shape the programs.

Interestingly, the nonprofit Oklahoma Watch found that 97% of the pro-medical marijuana campaign funding came from inside Oklahoma. But some others, like the failed effort to put optometrists in retail stores, received a majority of funding from outside sources.

Senate Bill 1803, which would ban out-of-state donations on these campaigns, would not have affected the marijuana vote. It also might violate free speech, as decided in the decade-old Supreme Court case Citizens United.

The latest rationale for making it hard to pass legislation through a direct vote is to stop out-of-state interests from coming into Oklahoma.

OK. Then stop proposing copycat legislation — which are word-for-word bills introduced in multiple states’ legislatures — written by special interest groups.

A national investigation found at least 10,000 copycat proposals between 2011 and 2019 in all 50 states prepared by special interest groups. It was conducted by USA Today, The Arizona Republic and the Center for Public Integrity. Of those bills, at least 2,100 became law.

Another analysis found tens of thousands more bills with identical phrasing exported across state lines. Subjects of the fill-in-the-blank bills reflect every aspect of public policy, from taxation to home rentals to soda sales.

The influence of liberal, conservative and industry interests behind these identical proposals varies across states. In Oklahoma, conservative groups had far more success, followed by those with industry agendas.

Right now, Oklahoma lawmakers are carrying proposals about school choice, abortion and book banning that are being considered or passed in other states. Last year’s House Bill 1775, which bans so-called critical race theory in schools, has roots in conservative think-tank agendas, not Oklahoma schools.

These fly under the radar of transparency.

Unlike initiative petition campaigns, which have to disclose donors, lawmakers can carry copycat bills for donors or lobbyists without disclosing their source.

The investigation found that cut-and-paste bills often have deceptive titles or descriptions to hide intent and that groups provide experts — who travel among states — to bolster credibility during legislative hearings. Voters usually don’t know where these proposals originate.

Initiative petitions and referendums have served Oklahoma well through the years. There are legal checks and mandates on campaign finance reporting.

Lawmakers ought to leave citizen-led and legislative referendums alone and focus on Oklahoma problems instead of national agendas.

