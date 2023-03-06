Actor Richard Dreyfuss had a good message to a Tulsa Town Hall crowd on Friday about the importance of teaching civics to youth. He also has no idea what he's talking about.

The actor famous for such hits as "Jaws" and "Mr. Holland's Opus" contends that America is on the brink of collapse and that it's the fault of schools for removing civics.

It takes a 20-second Google search to find the Oklahoma Department of Education standards for public high school graduation. Students must complete a year of U.S. history and a semester each of Oklahoma history and U.S. government. They also must pass a 100-question citizenship test.

It takes another 15-second search to find the Oklahoma civics curriculum standards. A person can see how each grade level has civics.

A snapshot of standards before high school: Pre-K students learn about the American flag and concept of being a citizen; second graders are introduced to the U.S. Constitution and the First Amendment; fifth graders analyze the Declaration of Independence and describe the roles of the federal branches; seventh graders compare representative and authoritative governments and identify a citizen's role in selecting government leaders; and eighth graders get more in-depth about the Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation, Constitution and responsibilities of citizenship.

High school graduates must meet the minimum requirements, but thousands take Advanced Placement courses in government and U.S. history and participate in civics-related extracurriculars like student government and speech and debate.

Public school students say the Pledge of Allegiance every day and sing "The Star Spangled Banner" at events. Schools have robust Junior ROTC programs that regularly perform a presentation of colors at events.

Civics is integrated throughout the educational experience, from pre-K to senior year. Civics is being taught, though it may not be the brand that Dreyfuss and others like.

Over the weekend, social media posts showed the Tulsa Town Hall crowd largely embracing his message. I met a couple of students in a group who met with the actor before the speech. They had a less enthusiastic take on his view of their generation.

Public school educators, who were teaching at the time of his speech, reacted wearily. They are already fighting anti-public school activists, and this adds to it.

Dreyfuss didn't have a beef with public schools; if anything, he sounded supportive. But his criticisms mirror some right-wing talking points.

At the student meeting with Dreyfuss, a few pushed back on his claim that they learn no civics. He reportedly dismissed their class descriptions, harkening to his 1965 high school days.

One student asked what he meant by "civics." He responded that it meant to fight for your country and recognize the miracle that is the U.S. government. That's not civics; that's blind patriotism.

One girl told me he said they needed to read his book to learn more. This A student who is enrolled in AP government at a top Tulsa high school rolled her eyes as she recounted the meeting.

As I listened to their thoughts about the encounter, it occurred to me how few adults ask teenagers about their views and experiences. The teens aren't invited into the conversations.

Dreyfuss, and all of us, ought to consider what today's youth have seen in their role models for the American government system.

Political divisions in the past decade have ruined family Thanksgiving dinners and led to an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Adults think nothing of offending others on social media, and propaganda disguised as news on cable networks stokes outrage steeped in stereotyping.

At our state Capitol, some top lawmakers are targeting teens' transgender classmates, think their libraries are filled with porn, mock their teachers and disparage their academic results. These lawmakers take no responsibility for underfunding their schools.

Even at the Tulsa Public Schools board, three members are using pettiness and personal grudges to create chaos. Last month, those three stopped the district from entering into an agreement with Generation Citizen, a nonprofit that provides civics curriculum and teacher professional development.

No wonder kids are jaded about American government. They have witnessed adults tearing it apart.

Schools did not cause the problems Dreyfuss references — that comes from the attitudes and behaviors of adults. Students bring that to schools, which are educating the most diverse population in U.S. history. An American tradition has been older generations complaining about the younger generations. Dreyfuss certainly plays to type. Good thing Oklahoma has educators spending their lives, every day, teaching students how to navigate our government to make it better once they are in charge.