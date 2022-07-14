Ginnie Graham: Don't let the public school bullies win

The embarrassing antics of three Tulsa Public Schools board members and their supporters last week highlighted reasons why the U.S. is facing a teacher shortage crisis — disrespect.

What many people don't see watching the TPS meetings online or reading the stories is the growing anti-public school crowd in attendance. These are people who cheered the TPS board members who walked out after voting not to hire teachers or to pay utility bills. This group last month booed a middle-school girl while she addressed the board about the experiences of LGBTQ students.

They are getting more aggressive, shouting at others in attendance and harassing reporters covering the meeting. The special meeting on Thursday led to the ejection of audience member Claudia Streetman, who was shouting "Board president do your job," even after being warned to stop.

I say keep throwing people out until adults stop acting like children.

Members of this group often make public comments parroting national right-wing talking points, and many brag about not having kids — or sometimes even residing — in the district. They use social media as a weapon, anonymously trolling those deemed enemies and lobbing falsehoods and half-truths.

They are not problem-solvers. They want to disrupt and to tear down.

If you don't live in the TPS district, do not think you are immune. Groups such as this are popping up across the country and state, often whipped up by some manufactured outrage.

Edmond and Jenks board members dealt with such antagonism during the pandemic from people living outside their districts. Stillwater was blindsided by anger over a bathroom policy that had never received a complaint.

The most common questions area school board candidates fielded earlier this year were about critical race theory (a teaching approach used in university graduate programs), gender politics and race. Nothing about pay, teacher retention or effective academic programs.

Who would want to work under such conditions?

Discussion about the real problems facing Oklahoma education is absent. The biggest challenge is getting qualified teachers into classrooms. Emergency certifications soared from 32 in 2011 to a record 3,833 this past year school year.

Many Oklahoma schools were forced to occasionally close due to not having enough teachers, substitutes or staff. Lists of job openings are extensive.

This is a national problem, but exacerbated in Oklahoma by the constant misdirection of extremists and opponents of public schools. It took two teacher walkouts to force lawmakers to do the right thing. When that drastic move occurred in 1990 and 2018, elected leaders didn't keep pace with funding.

Even this year with healthy coffers allowing for increased legislative spending by 9.7%, the state Education Department was given a bump of 0.5% that largely went to line items specified by lawmakers. With inflation, teachers will experience a salary decrease.

The average Oklahoma teacher receives $54,804 in pay and benefits, including retirement and health care; it is not their take-home pay. The state ranks 35th in this measure by the National Education Association. Still, pay is not the only issue.

Oklahoma is 46th in per-pupil spending, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. This is a reflection of working conditions — classroom programs, teacher supports, student resources.

If a teacher cannot get the help needed to effectively do the job, a mid-paying salary isn't going to cut it. A growing culture war deepens that problem.

History and social studies teachers are constantly under attack for not highlighting more pro-America perspectives.

Oklahoma's House Bill 1775, which TPS is now being investigated for violating, bans teaching subjects around race or gender that would make students feel "uncomfortable." If a kid feels bad about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre or Trail of Tears, then a teacher could be in trouble.

This past session, school librarians were targeted by conservative lawmakers for having books they found too racy or controversial. No surprise those titles dealt with race and gender. Those measures failed, but expect them back.

Lawmakers had a weird obsession with bathrooms and passed a law dictating where students who are transgender can relieve themselves. They also banned girls who are transgender from participating in sports.

All this was happening as educators dealt with a worsening mental health crisis.

Oklahoma's youth suicide has been called a "true epidemic," and the state has one of the nation's highest Adverse Childhood Experiences rates. More than 1 in 5 Oklahoma children go hungry. Nearly 7,500 children were abused and neglected enough to be placed in foster care, most of whom go to public schools.

These traumas show up at the schoolhouse doors. Many kids act out and aren't ready for academic focus.

All these have consequences in recruiting and retaining educators. A survey conducted in January by the National Education Association found 80% of its members took on more work obligations because of unfilled jobs and 90% say burnout is a serious problem.

So, they are leaving.

Underneath all these statistics and rhetoric is the attitude shown toward teachers. The worst of that has been on display at TPS board meetings.

Teachers and staff deserve to be treated better. They are professionals who do a tough job. They do it out of a calling to improve the lives of children and youth.

They are not part of a conspiracy to indoctrinate kids; they are part of a village to help parents raise healthy children.

The three TPS board members broke trust with their actions. They did not consider immediate consequences on students and staff. They listened to the naysayers instead of frontline workers.

Improving public schools means listening to those who actually work in and attend those classrooms. It means voting when school board elections come around. It means reading about actions taken at board meetings.

Communicate with board members and administrators about what's going well and not-so-well in the schools based on observation. Volunteer in schools. Be present. Put out goodness.

At the Thursday special meeting, a counter crowd of parents, teachers and school supporters packed a conference and overflow room. It made a difference. There was less tolerance of grandstanding.

Well, the tone changed after Streetman was escorted out.

Don't let up on that. Don' let the loud minority drown out what could be real solutions. Don't let them spread lies or smear reputations. Don't let the bullies win.