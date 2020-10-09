Ginnie Graham: Distance learning not ideal but provides consistency and safety

It is not as simple as putting the usual classroom work online. This is a transition I expected and appreciate the teachers who took on the challenge.

This doesn’t mean my kids aren’t learning. They are getting assignments to read, write, finish worksheets and watch videos. They see their teachers regularly.

Anytime a child gets a set of instructions and follows through, they are learning. Only now, parents must be part of that process. It’s an added pressure on parents, but a temporary one.

Most important: The COVID-19 virus has not entered our home. My kids have remained safe and healthy.

We don’t live in fear or let the pandemic dominate our lives.

But, we know people who have died from it. We know people seriously sick from it. We understand the grim realities of an unpredictable new virus.

That means we are cautious and mindful that some of our loved ones, and complete strangers, might not be able to fight off an infection.

My husband has been teaching in-person at Broken Arrow Schools as a special education teacher. He is the reason we are reluctant to be around our older family members.