Ginnie Graham: Defining 'woman' isn't so simple

For weeks I've been pondering the question U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word "woman."

Brown Jackson couldn't do that. Neither can I.

The question, of course, was meant to be controversial, a way to hit quickly at the culture war about LGBTQ+ rights in general and trans people specifically. This became part of the shameful theater that has become our nominating process for Supreme Court judges (both political sides are guilty).

If Blackburn expected a description of biological traits, that would have been an incorrect answer. Women are so much more than sex organs and hormones. Even scientists have a hard time coming up with exact definitions.

Consider women who have undergone hysterectomies and double mastectomies; they are still women. So are those who have survived cancers that disfigured the vaginal canal and other reproductive organs.

Some women naturally produce more testosterone than the average woman, and some men don't produce enough. Plus, there are other hormone variations to consider, often found in the details of athletic eligibility. There's another argument about chromosomes, but some new research is showing potential issues with that.

There are female athletes who can dunk basketballs or throw 100 mph baseballs. These women with the skills of men may be outliers, but still women.

Womanhood isn't defined by being a mother. Not having a child doesn't mean a woman is less of a woman. It isn't defined by whom we're attracted. It's not about liking pink, playing with dolls or wanting to be a princess.

The traditional view that boys have a penis and girls have a vulva gets complicated. So, if biology isn't the answer, what is?

Never have I questioned my gender. I'm fortunate that way; some people have a different experience and struggle in finding their identity.

I've been stumped as to why I feel this way. Why have I always felt like a girl or woman? What makes me feel comfortable in this identity? What does it mean to be a woman?

Some answers came to me in an unlikely place — a high school banquet for my daughter's pom team.

It was like any typical end-of-year school event. Seniors got emotional about their final goodbyes; teenage girls laughed at inside jokes; and parents looked on with pride.

Then, their coach, Sarah Ivie, spoke about the traits that she admired in each young woman. None were about their physical strengths.

She called them strong in character and used descriptors like fierce, determined, hard-working, confident and kind. The girls, though different in personality, still formed a single unit of protectors of each other. They can simultaneously be competitive and supportive.

That connected with my view of womanhood.

Women in my family — Mom, grandmothers, aunts, cousins — are leaders. They spoke their minds, yet listened in equal time. They formed networks, organized and multi-tasked.

They could be vulnerable and assertive. They were nurturing and tough. They were feminine but could stare down a bully. These women mastered those opposing forces.

They could bring a family to the dinner table, even if at odds over something like an election, Bedlam game or someone cheated at poker. With just a look, they conveyed an entire conversation, not needing a raised voice.

They recognized unfairness and worked within whatever sphere of influence they had to change it. They weren't afraid to share power, instead viewing that as an effective approach.

Watching the pom girls that night brought all that home to me. They are young women not for how they dress or do their makeup, it's how they act and interact. It's how they navigate their world, the good and the challenging.

Like all teens, it's not a life free of drama, but they can see their way through it.

It's different from what we have seen in generations of men in power. Men seem to view issues and react in other ways.

Brown Jackson was right in her response. Defining "woman" is more complex, and profound, than a 30-second, made-for-TV summation. The biologists, jurists and social warriors may battle out those details for years.

For me, being a woman has been about many things, none based purely on biology. Too many physical variations exist among women for it to be that simple.

