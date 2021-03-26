Ginnie Graham: COVID-19 took a Tulsa minister close to death and gave him a new appreciation of life

Shannon Wilburn ugly cried when she saw her husband for the first time after 26 days in the COVID-19 unit at St. Francis Hospital. She didn't realize things were about to get worse.
The couple had celebrated their 30th anniversary less than two months before Mitch Wilburn contracted the coronavirus. It was a fast descent.
As America cautiously awakens from the pandemic, survivors are telling their tales, forever changed by their near-death experiences. The so-called long haulers face the unknown in ongoing medical problems.
This is a time people of faith seek introspection and renewal. The holiest days of the world's largest religions are fast approaching: Easter for Christians, Passover for Jews and Ramadan for Muslims. A time of pandemic can test the faith of the devout and lead to doubt, damage or reaffirmation.
Christianity is not just a part of Mitch Wilburn, it is his very being as a minister for The Park Church of Christ, 10600 E. 96th St.
"Before faith is shaped, it's got to shake you up a little bit," he said. "Even among the best of us when coming face-to-face with our own mortality aren't really sure how we'll act."
Mitch Wilburn, 52, had faced earlier medical challenges including an autoimmune disease that had been in remission. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 12 and was gasping for breath three days later when he was admitted into St. Francis Medical Center.
He kept a daily prayer journal in his prolonged isolation, and his progression into trouble showed in the perfect to almost illegible handwriting. The couple had a daily video chat, but sometimes just smiled at each other in silence while listening to praise and worship music.
On Oct. 30, Wilburn was put on a ventilator for eight days. He seemed to turn a corner and was taken off the machine and moved to a stepdown unit. On Nov. 9, his wife was finally allowed a visit.
"I had an expectation that he would be better than he was," said Shannon Wilburn. "When I got there, he was not talking a lot, his color wasn't good and (he) was sleeping most of the time. What I didn't realize, he was in the beginning stage of septic shock and DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation)."
That night, his lungs began shutting down, again. Mitch Wilburn remembers being asked for consent for another intubation.
"At first I said no, and I knew what that meant," he said. "The doctor said if they didn't do this, I wouldn't make it.
"That type of experience really turns all of what you thought about how you might act in that instance into reality. I thought I would act in a way that it would be OK to go be with Jesus. It was confirming for me; that everything I have been taught my whole life was not just theoretical but was a reality."
The part of facing this end-of-life choice he didn't expect was being alone.
"The 26 days of isolation was tough," Wilburn said. "I had always envisioned that when I passed, someone I loved would be around, not being alone for weeks. I appreciate all those people still going through it. It is a horrendous situation."
Wilburn wasn't completely alone. He had a medical team around him, and his wife in constant communication with them about his health decisions. He went back on the respirator and fought for nine days.
On Nov. 11, his heart flatlined. He was revived, and the hospital allowed his wife, son, daughter and long-time friend a visit. They assumed he was about to die.
"But he didn't," said Shannon Wilburn. "Thank you, Lord. He stayed in the stepdown ICU for 16 days then to rehab for six."
Forty-eight days after being admitted, Mitch Wilburn finally went home. But not before another surprise.
Just after Thanksgiving, the family gathered in a lobby of St. Francis to share pizza, the only spot they could get together. After everyone left, his son and daughter-in-law held back, telling the Wilburns they had an early Christmas gift.
Inside the box, Mitch Wilburn found an ornament of ceramic baby booties, meaning he was going to be a grandfather for the first time. His granddaughter is expected in July.
"I just boohooed. Cried and cried," he said. "They completely caught me by surprise. That was definitely a motivator: to see this grandchild, to completely invest in the child and love the baby girl unconditionally.
"I realize I've been given every day as a gift. People say that, and they mean it. I mean it more now. Every day is a gift."
That moment meant more than just becoming a grandmother to his wife.
"He started crying because he knows he'll be alive and be a granddad," said Shannon Wilburn. "That gave him hope, and we thank the Lord for sparing him. We also know that not everyone's stories are like ours. We know not everyone has our ending."
The couple often would pray with the medical staff, recognizing they were suffering, too. A nurse who is getting married later this year asked Mitch Wilburn to officiate at her marriage.
"We know Mitch would not be here today without the prayers of thousands of people in hundreds of cities across the world," said Shannon Wilburn. "The doctors and nurses will have (post-traumatic stress disorder) for years. I feel trauma just from what I saw, but they have been doing this day in and day out for 12 to 14 months.
"It's been a new appreciation for those who have chosen those professions and put themselves in danger to save my husband."
Rehabilitation has been extensive and ongoing. The Wilburn home was adjusted to accommodate his temporary assistive aids like a walker and various rails.
"With every milestone he reached, we've gotten rid of one piece of equipment," said Shannon Wilburn. "He's at about 90%, and we are grateful."
The long-term effects of the virus are unknown because it's a new virus. Mitch Wilburn says that his breathing has come back but other health problems pop up. Doctors aren't certain whether those symptoms are related to the virus.
For many people, those unanswered questions can be a spiraling frustration, but Wilburn has a different take.
"No. 1, it could be worse, and I am thankful for all that is going right for me," he said. "No. 2, you have to not view this recovery in weeks but in months or maybe a year. There may be some who have got to look at multiple years. You've got to give yourself time and not be too hard on yourself.
"And No. 3, get over yourself and go serve others. As long as I remain myopic, that poor-me attitude will be reflected. As soon as I get out there and invest in others, help carry their burden, there is no way that doesn't help me."
A few weeks ago, he returned to the pulpit, starting a five-week series in preparation for Easter, calling it "But God." His message examines how the darkest stories in Scripture turn positive through faith.
"It's predicated on the moment when people are done. When they have been through it all and are defeated," he said. "There is usually a period at the end of that sentence, whether it's about our existence, relationships, finances or health.
"Then, God removes that period and puts in a comma. The next two words are 'but God.' At the end of Genesis, Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers. We know what they did was intended for harm, but God intended it for good. Each week looks at a story where God changes a conclusion into a new beginning.
"I am blessed by God that he has cared for me through this period in my life, replacing it with a comma so I can continue to make my way through the stories."
