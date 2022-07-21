Ginnie Graham: COVID-19 not finished with us yet

Four people without COVID-19 boarded planes from Tulsa, then a ship in Alaska bound for Hawaii. Weeks later, three returned with the virus; two spent nearly all of their vacation in isolation.

That was my Mom's experience a few months ago — a warning that the pandemic isn't through with us.

At the time, Oklahoma's transmission rate was relatively controlled with focus on upping vacations and boosters. My family — from kids to cousins to uncles and aunts — are among the up-to-date on all the shots. Before Mom and my stepfather headed off to sail the Pacific, they got every immunization possible.

It was only after my stepfather had a fall needing a ship medic that they realized COVID-19 found them somewhere on route or on the ship. All people in the medic's office get a COVID-19 test. Policy dictated he had to be in quarantine that amounted to the entire trip. It was only day two of the cruise.

Here is a dilemma for committed couples: Because only one of them tested positive, Mom and her husband had a choice. He could isolate alone in a room the size of a standard motel with only five television channels and spotty wifi. Mom would be free to roam as long as she continued testing negative. Or, she could join him in isolation.

For me, whether I'm the one isolating or free, the choice would be to separate. My husband of 24 years agreed. We still love each other and enjoy our time together, but we know our limits.

Mom's different and choose to stand by her man. They stayed in isolation together, but the email communication got bleaker with each passing day. She eventually tested positive, too.

COVID-19 apparently went through the ship, with more couples entering the isolation rooms as days moved forward. Tests are not routinely given, so those were discovered only after symptoms were seen or other reasons brought them to the medic.

Once in Hawaii, these couples were kept separate in transport to quarantine in rooms on the island. It was hard to feel bad for Mom once she was isolating on a Hawaiian beach.

After the trip, my uncle and aunt who traveled with them — but never got to interact with them — took a COVID-19 test within 24 hours to attend a wedding. One tested positive. It was contracted on that trip, and they missed the wedding to start isolation.

Good thing my uncle and aunt wore masks when traveling in groups, even when the recommendation to do so was lifted. They understand that masking is a safeguard for others more than themselves. It's a selfless act.

It's important to note their symptoms were few to non-existent. If they hadn't had a test, any of the minor coughs or tiredness would have been chalked up to time lags, allergies or any number of excuses we use to self-diagnosis small things.

That is a credit to the vaccines. Those blunt the sharp edges of what COVID-19 can do, particularly in older and vulnerable populations. That's how vaccines work. They stifle transmission and the deadliness of the virus, not eliminate it.

Since then, Oklahoma's COVID-19 transmission risk has skyrocketed, to the dismay of everyone. I'm right there with the fatigue and annoyance of having to deal with these outbreaks.

In recent weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded Tulsa County's risk from the lowest to the highest levels. Most infections are occurring among those aged 18-35.

Since school let out in mid-May, infections jumped by 250% by July 5. That's likely from everyone returning to a post-pandemic world, traveling and living without precautions. Even if that wanes, school returns in a month. That's another chance for a surge.

On Monday, I bought more masks, stocked up on anti-bacterial lotion and started watching my distance with others.

Our company re-instituted safety measures after the CDC elevated the county's risk level. By policy, that means masks, distancing and limited visitors into the building. It's hard getting around when only one person can be on an elevator at a time.

The upside is that we know how to handle this now. Meetings once scheduled in the building are now on Zoom. We can slide in remote work easier. Plus, employees aren't getting in the heat and not driving, helping on these ozone alert days.

I still order food and items online, with delivery and curbside still an option. We need to do what we can, collectively, to bring the rate down quickly.

As Dr. Chad Phillips, Ascension St. John medical director of emergency departments, said in a recent press conference, "Have common courtesy. If you feel sick, stay at home, get tested … till you’re over your illness for the sake of co-workers, family and friends.”

These are minor inconveniences. I know people who died, including one family member. Before vaccinations and boosters, it was scarier. Before children could be inoculated, it was scarier.

Now, there is some optimism in the science. When I contracted the omicron variant in January, I initially thought it was a sinus infection. For others vaccinated and still getting it, the symptoms can be worse but very rarely deadly.

When Mom finally returned home and finished her time in isolation, she called excited about getting cruise credit for a another trip. My stepfather refuses to step foot on another ship. So, she's pitching a trip for my sister and I.

"Mom, we don't want to get COVID either and end up in a room for two weeks," I said.

"The trick is to not see the medic," she said.

"But what if I break my arm or fall and have major bleeding?" I said.

"Stop being dramatic. That won't happen," she said.

Mom is always the optimist and not a rule-breaker (except sneaking in snacks to movie theaters). She also loves traveling, so forgive her enthusiasm.

But, it is easier to take safety precautions to avoid COVID-19 than to play cat-and-mouse with a ship doctor. In the spirit of getting on a cruise with Mom one day, I'll wear my mask and keep up with my shots.