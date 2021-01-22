Ginnie Graham: Congress, presidential Cabinet getting closer to representative

Only 32 women were in Congress three decades ago. The election after the Thomas hearing increased congressional women by 59% to 54 and was heralded as a tidal wave.

It wasn't. It was barely a ripple with women trickling in slowly until 2019.

Bad behavior of powerful men once again galvanized women into action and public office.

During the past few years, high-profile episodes and investigations into sexual misconduct and mistreatment led women to march, create hashtags, knit pink hats, file for office and donate and work for campaigns.

Between the elections of 2017 and 2019, women voted into Congress jumped 89%, from 126 seats to 142 seats, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

This year, 144 women entered Congress: 120 in the U.S. House and 24 in the Senate.

It's an all-time high, but still short of parity.

Four years ago ushered in several firsts for women: Native Americans, Muslims and the youngest woman to serve.