Ginnie Graham: Congress, presidential Cabinet getting closer to representative

In 1993, just after a record increase of women entered Congress, former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder (D-Colorado) recalled a male colleague stopping her with a comment.
"Well, I hope you're happy because this place is starting to look like a shopping center," he said.
"Where do you shop, where only 10% of the people are women?" Schroeder shot back.
That was dubbed "Year of the Woman," though Congress hardly reflected America.
The newly elected Congress (House and Senate) is better at 27% women, but still a far cry from the 51% of the American population that is female.
The influx of women in 1993 was an effect from the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas held a couple of years earlier. It brought the issue of sexual harassment into the national dialogue.
It's still a maddening image to see Anita Hill, a Black attorney from Oklahoma, facing an all-white, all-male Judiciary Committee. There were moments punctuated with hostility and complete ignorance of misogyny experience by women in the workplace.
Only 32 women were in Congress three decades ago. The election after the Thomas hearing increased congressional women by 59% to 54 and was heralded as a tidal wave.
It wasn't. It was barely a ripple with women trickling in slowly until 2019.
Bad behavior of powerful men once again galvanized women into action and public office.
During the past few years, high-profile episodes and investigations into sexual misconduct and mistreatment led women to march, create hashtags, knit pink hats, file for office and donate and work for campaigns.
Between the elections of 2017 and 2019, women voted into Congress jumped 89%, from 126 seats to 142 seats, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.
This year, 144 women entered Congress: 120 in the U.S. House and 24 in the Senate.
It's an all-time high, but still short of parity.
Four years ago ushered in several firsts for women: Native Americans, Muslims and the youngest woman to serve.
This week, women gained another first with Kamala Harris taking the vice presidential oath. Now a woman sits on the executive branch, giving additional perspective as a Black woman of South Asian heritage.
Turning that moment monumental was the first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor, administering the oath. It was a scene I didn't have the privilege to see growing up.
Diversity matters. That includes women, people of various ethnicities, races, religions, LGBTQ and economic and educational backgrounds.
This is not just about morality and fairness. Having different viewpoints in decision making improves outcomes.
Good business people know this and have research backing it up.
Getting more women into top executive levels can increase profitability by 15%. Venture capitalists purposely diversifying teams consistently outperform homogenous firms in returns and exits, according to the Harvard Business Review.
A Boston Consulting Group study found 19% higher revenues among companies with more diverse management particularly in industries requiring innovation.
In government work, this kind of success is even more important. Public service decisions hit on all aspects of everyday life and affect all residents.
The U.S. Census reports America is composed of 18.5% Hispanic or Latino, 13.4% Black, 5.9% Asian, 1.3% Native American/Alaska native and 2.8% two or more races.
The new U.S. House breaks down to 10% Hispanic, 13% Black, 4% Asian and 1% indigenous (including Oklahoma Reps. Tom Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, and Markwayne Mullin, a Cherokee Nation citizen).
Among those, six House members identify as being multiracial.
On the Senate side, members are 3% Black, 6% Hispanic, 2% Asian or Pacific Islander and no Native Americans.
Religious faith doesn't show much diversity with nearly nine in 10 members (88%) identifying as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center. About 65% of the general public report being Christian.
Among congressional Christians, members skew more toward Protestants and Catholics compared to the population. Jewish members also represent a larger share than the general public (6% vs. 2%).
While about 26% of Americans say they are unaffiliated (atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular), only Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) identifies that way.
Sinema is also the first openly bisexual U.S. senator. She is among 11 congressional members (2%) who are openly LGBTQ.
In the U.S., about 3.5% identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual and less than 1% adults are transgender, according to the UCLA Williams Institute. A Gallup Poll in 2017 puts the LGBTQ population at 4.5%.
These differences in representation matter.
President Joe Biden has promised an administration to "look like the country." Only Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, has been confirmed; others are pending.
The Brookings Institute reports that Biden has nominated more women (five) to his Cabinet than his six predecessors. That is about one-third of the Cabinet.
In December, Biden's transition team announced that among the first 100 staff, about 60% were women, more than 50% were people of color and 20% were first-generation Americans.
Presidents have about 4,000 appointments to make, with 1,000 of those needing Senate confirmation. That'll take a little time.
America is healing after the U.S. Capitol was attacked by domestic terrorists. That is no small recovery.
Working toward a greater union starts with having different people around a decision making table with diverse ideas and opinions. Strong public policies and laws come from the struggle of differing thoughts.
Our country is finally moving past the novelty of women and minority groups in Congress. It's the expectation, not the exception.
Congress isn't quite where a shopping mall demographic stands, but we are inching closer.
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham