Ginnie Graham: Columnist George Will talks baseball, presidency in accepting lifetime achievement award

Columnist George Will accepted a recent professional award by engaging in a freewheeling conversation tipping between the craft of writing to the craft of baseball.
The erudite conservative received the Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists last week, an event originally scheduled for Tulsa. The annual summer conference for columnists was cancelled due to the pandemic, one of the city’s many tourism losses.
The George Kaiser Family Foundation continued as the sponsor for Will’s award and speech, moderated by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Tony Norman, president of the society. It is available for viewing on YouTube.
Will has been a national columnist for nearly 50 years, championing the conservative to libertarian perspectives, holding to political theory over party. He’s the rare person appearing regularly on Fox News and MSNBC.
“I want to find the kernel of political principle that is buried in all our great controversies. There is one there if you can excavate it. It adds dignity and weight to our politics,” Will said.
Now nearing his 6,000th column, Will says he writes to show people a way of thinking, not tell them how to think. Among his tricks are to avoid “I” and limits his pieces to less than 750 words.
“I don’t want them interested in me, but in the ideas and arguments presented,” he said. “The beauty of being a writer ... is that you can get better every day as you age.
“I’m 79, and I’m a lot better writer than I was when I was 70. When I was 70, I was a whole lot better than when I was 50, never mind when I was 32 when I started. There is tremendous satisfaction is being able to do this.”
The audience for opinion and column writing tends to be smaller than other sections but remains one of the most influential, Will argues.
“Those who do come to our pages and come to where the columns are displayed are a self-selected audience of the intellectually upscale and more interested than most people in American politics and culture,” Will said.
Early in his career, he asked William Buckley Jr. where he got column topics and was told, “The world irritates me three times a week.”
“I would just modify that to say that the world irritates, amuses me, piques my curiosity three times a week. There never has been a day when I went into office and didn’t have at least five things I wanted to write about,” Will said.
Since Trump’s presidency, Will has gone from a darling to reviled among conservatives for his criticism of the president.
“What we are paying the price for as journalists and as a society is the absurd inflation of the modern presidency,” Will said. “The idea that the presidency is everything and the president is the total center of American life and the other branches of government are in complete total eclipse — the obsession we have with every twitch of the presidential ego — this didn’t start with Trump, and it won’t end with his departure.
“As a conservative, I believe in congressional supremacy. It’s Article I of the Constitution for a reason.”
Asked to compare the Nixon and Trump presidencies, Will sees distinct differences.
“Corruption of the Nixon years was done surreptitiously,” Will said. “That is, they were surreptitious felonies that once exposed, were punished and transcended, and we moved on.
“What has been happening for the last four years is the constant corruption of our civic atmosphere. You cannot unring a bell; you cannot unsay the things that have now become commonplace to be said from the highest office in the land: the constant lies, the childhood, grade-school, playground name-calling. It has a steady erosion of all the standards of discourse.”
Still, the absence of a Democratic Party blue wave in November’s election was significant to Will.
“The blue wave broke in August when people decided the Democratic Party was right, and we’ve got to get rid of Trump, but the Democratic Party was nuts in its inability to speak clearly about its excesses on the left,” he said. “The American people made a sophisticated, calm, rational judgment.”
Throughout the talk, Will wove in opinions and stories about baseball.
His 2010 book, “Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball,” was given that title as a jab at what he refers to as this “boys of summer nonsense” and as “a cry of rage against the sentimentalizing of baseball.”
“These are tough, difficult, dangerous men playing in an unbelievably high level of the most exactly meritocracy that you can imagine,” Will said. “Baseball is too good to sentimentalize.”
But, baseball has a problem with the pace of play, or a “velocity problem.” With nearly 50% of the 54 outs of the last World Series game being strikeouts, Will advocates widening the strike zone.
“You’re not going to get the modern young person who lives by the speed of his phone to put up with 3 hour and 15 minute game where the ball is put into play about once every four minutes. Baseball has a serious challenge to solve that, and I hope they do.”
Will ended the conversation with trivia question.
“Who is the only player in Major League Baseball history with 500 hits with four different teams?”
No one yet has been able to answer without the help of Google. That is the challenging mind of George Will.
Featured video:
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!