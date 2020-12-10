Ginnie Graham: Columnist George Will talks baseball, presidency in accepting lifetime achievement award

“What we are paying the price for as journalists and as a society is the absurd inflation of the modern presidency,” Will said. “The idea that the presidency is everything and the president is the total center of American life and the other branches of government are in complete total eclipse — the obsession we have with every twitch of the presidential ego — this didn’t start with Trump, and it won’t end with his departure.

“As a conservative, I believe in congressional supremacy. It’s Article I of the Constitution for a reason.”

Asked to compare the Nixon and Trump presidencies, Will sees distinct differences.

“Corruption of the Nixon years was done surreptitiously,” Will said. “That is, they were surreptitious felonies that once exposed, were punished and transcended, and we moved on.

“What has been happening for the last four years is the constant corruption of our civic atmosphere. You cannot unring a bell; you cannot unsay the things that have now become commonplace to be said from the highest office in the land: the constant lies, the childhood, grade-school, playground name-calling. It has a steady erosion of all the standards of discourse.”

Still, the absence of a Democratic Party blue wave in November’s election was significant to Will.