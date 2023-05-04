In this week’s chapter of “Clueless White Guys” comes Sen. Micheal Bergstrom of Adair and Rep. Mark Lepak, who passed a civil rights education bill without consulting any Black legislators.

They gloss over this fact when patting themselves on the back for being champions against bigotry and for peaceful protests.

Though, both consistently vote in favor of discriminating against transgender people. When lawmakers got upset at Black Lives Matter rallies in Tulsa three years ago (employing nonviolent strategies), Bergstrom and Lepak approved the reactionary bill allowing motorists to run over protestors.

The two rural Republicans wrote House Bill 1397 to offer a civil rights curriculum to middle and high school students. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It passed the House 55-42 and the Senate 35-9.

No Black lawmaker voted in favor of the bill. That alone is telling and ought to have given other lawmakers pause.

The bill instructs the Oklahoma State Education Department, led by Superintendent Ryan Walters and his anti-woke brigade, to create lesson plans about the civil rights movement from 1954 to 1968. It’s unlikely a man railing against all things diversity, equity and inclusion will accurately design a civil rights history curriculum.

The law appears innocuous, until the part of the law that whitewashes the movement. It states the lessons will focus on how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. drew from “natural law and natural rights principles … that informed his leadership of the civil rights movement, and the tactics and strategies of nonviolent resistance that he championed in response to the Jim Crow laws of that era.”

The lawmakers prefer the version of King that is a docile peacemaker.

That’s not a complete or accurate portrayal of King. His rich legacy offers a complex portrait of a young leader at a critical juncture in history. He offered peaceful protest as a means to an end, the goal being an Equal Rights Amendment, something far-right conservatives have been chipping at in the past few years.

That doesn’t mean King wasn’t angry. It doesn’t mean that he didn’t feel a kinship — or understanding — to those who rioted.

This is an example of white lawmakers telling Black lawmakers what perspective of history is worth learning. They are choosing the "I Have A Dream" part of King over the more pointed and critical "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" side.

“The Negro has many pent-up resentments and latent frustrations. He has to get them out. So let him march sometime; let him have his prayer pilgrimages to the city hall; understand why he must have sit-ins and freedom rides. If his repressed emotions do not come out in these nonviolent ways, they will come out in ominous expressions of violence. This is not a threat; it is a fact of history.”

King wasn’t a singular leader; others marched along with him. Some influential leaders with other approaches played significant roles in the movement. But, Bergstrom and Lepak didn’t mention Malcolm X or the Black Panthers; excluding them is historical revisionism.

Even the years specified in the law appear random. To understand King and civil rights leaders of that era — not mentioned in the law — is to understand slavery’s generational effects that allowed oppressive Jim Crow laws and lingering systemic inequities.

Yet, mention the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times 1619 Project that dives deep into those subjects, and some lawmakers will have a freak out — even if they haven’t read it.

At issue is a denial of continuing tension around racial inequities. There is a resistance in admitting problems exist today.

This was noted by Tulsa's Rep. Regina Goodwin, who argued against the measure: "It's not like the civil rights movement is over. It's not like America somehow has arrived."

Of course, that context, expansion or even a discussion would conflict with House Bill 1775; the embarrassing law creating a panic among educators to the point of pulling books and banishing all talk of race and gender.

The biggest problem with HB 1397 is how it shut out Black voices — the very point of the civil rights movement.

The Oklahoma Legislature has an Oklahoma Black Caucus. It’s small with only seven members. A frustration among the members is how they are not included in proposals dealing with race, such as HB 1775 and HB 1397.

White lawmakers writing laws about race must not do so alone. They are not the experts; they have no lived experience as a person of color. This is not a part of their personal history.

As Rep. Monroe Nichols, chairman of the Oklahoma Black Caucus, said during the House debate, excluding Black leaders in race-related legislation matters.

"It is hard for me to support putting the legacy of Dr. King in the hands of a race-baiting superintendent whose dog-whistle politics is ripping apart the State Department of Education," Nichols said. "I think everybody agrees with that on this floor."

Nichols pointed out the Tulsa Black Lives Matter protests included walking in streets, a tactic often used by King. Oklahoma lawmakers responded with House Bill 1674 that grants immunity to motorists who unintentionally kill or injure protesters while attempting to flee.

“The irony is that this body is going to say, ‘Young people, learn more about this great figure in history who did all these great things — but if you try to do those same great things, we won’t side with you out in the streets. We won’t be sensitive to the reasons you might be protesting. We’re more likely to protect the folks who don’t want you out there in the first place.’”

Bad laws happen when they are passed based on assumption, perception and bias. Instead of talking about people affected or with knowledge, talk to those people.

HB 1397 needed more thought and input. It’s an incomplete, half-truth that will not serve students well going into a world filled with America’s most diverse population.