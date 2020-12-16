Ginnie Graham: Christmas doesn't have to be magazine beautiful

Among my acquisitions are a nativity scene and pair of ducks that she holidayed up with bows. An odd couple of kissing angels is there too, properly hiding in the back room where only wanderers will find.

Everything is a winter white; Mom was into quantity over detail work at the time.

The exception is a Special Moments inspired nativity scene, a collection all the rage in my pre-teens. It’s weird now, and my 13-year-old daughter will have nothing to do with it. It sits in a box waiting for the right next owner.

Mom gifted my sister with the colorful ceramics including out-of-place carolers and a detailed lighted Christmas ceramic tree. My sister manages to make this fit in beautifully with her Hallmark-quality holiday home.

After posting a photo of mom’s ceramic tree on social media, my grade school best friend, Hillory Oakes, posted an exact replica. It holds a place of honor in her East Coast home.

Apparently, our moms were in the same ceramics class. Good bet the children of Grove women named Claudia, Linda, Lona, Becky, Sharon, JoAnn and Terry have similar trees.

And good bet those are scattered across the nation, or at least Oklahoma.