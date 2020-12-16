Ginnie Graham: Christmas doesn't have to be magazine beautiful

The 50-year-old ceramic lighted Christmas tree made by my grandma’s elderly neighbor gets the premier kitchen spot each year.
The etched directions are in her handwriting, and it’s a reminder of her kindness and holiday divinity.
Its top had to be glued on a couple of years ago after an unfortunate break, but it’s still the grande dame of all the holiday decorations.
None of my home’s festive décor matches. There is no theme. It would horrify lifestyle designers and bloggers. It’s peppered with stuff of Christmases past, mostly of hand-me-downs and handmade mementos.
There is a plastic mistletoe of unknown origin hanging in the entry way. A deck of Santa playing cards from grandpa sits on a shelf.
A quilt hanging of an angry-looking angel comes from Mawmaw, and a set of Santa commemorative plates from an uncle.
Our tree is a hodgepodge of ornaments spanning decades, an angel topper given by my late stepdad and glitter garland purchased in 1994. Each piece on the Tannenbaum represents something: a loved one, a class club, a sports team, an inside joke or favorite fictional character.
It takes forever to decorate because of the resurfacing old stories.
Dominant among the home display are the bounties acquired from the early 80s ceramic craze of the Grove moms. My mom must have been among the most prolific producers.
Among my acquisitions are a nativity scene and pair of ducks that she holidayed up with bows. An odd couple of kissing angels is there too, properly hiding in the back room where only wanderers will find.
Everything is a winter white; Mom was into quantity over detail work at the time.
The exception is a Special Moments inspired nativity scene, a collection all the rage in my pre-teens. It’s weird now, and my 13-year-old daughter will have nothing to do with it. It sits in a box waiting for the right next owner.
Mom gifted my sister with the colorful ceramics including out-of-place carolers and a detailed lighted Christmas ceramic tree. My sister manages to make this fit in beautifully with her Hallmark-quality holiday home.
After posting a photo of mom’s ceramic tree on social media, my grade school best friend, Hillory Oakes, posted an exact replica. It holds a place of honor in her East Coast home.
Apparently, our moms were in the same ceramics class. Good bet the children of Grove women named Claudia, Linda, Lona, Becky, Sharon, JoAnn and Terry have similar trees.
And good bet those are scattered across the nation, or at least Oklahoma.
Like bedazzled Christmas sweaters, ceramics never go out of style and go away. They just get handed down to another generation.
Many of our cherished holiday decorations hold value for their meaning, not their material worth.
Even a creation from Uncle Billy’s high school shop class has managed to survive nearly 45 years.
It’s a manger for nativity figurines outlined with tinsel. Of course the baby Jesus born in a Middle East animal shelter before the common era would be adorned with silver glittery paper.
Somehow, my sister even makes this C-plus project look seamless in her home. Uncle Billy’s transcript really should be amended for the sheer longevity of this plywood masterpiece.
Every Christmas Eve, our family drives through the fancy neighborhoods with impressively designed lights and lawn ornamentation. There’s warmth from the white lights at Utica Square and the vibrant look at the Guthrie Green.
Rhema Bible College’s winter wonderland is a marvel.
Observing those from a car are still safe activities in this year of COVID-19.
Equally enjoyable are the places and spaces with a minimalist look, the ones with parts of light strands out or chips in the plastic Santa.
So what if an aunt painted the reindeer purple or the ears have fallen off the cattle in the nativity.
All these decorations show we can all be part of a celebratory time; our homes don’t have to be magazine perfect to make a good memory.
