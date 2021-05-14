Ginnie Graham: Children's book about confidence came from author's struggle with infertility

“Writing this children’s book I’ve found new purpose in this season of my life. I’m getting to use my God-given talents to be of service to others in a whole new way.”

There is more to the story.

For nearly 10 years Fleming has struggled with infertility. There have been multiple surgeries, rushed trips to the emergency room, a misdiagnosis and feeling of racial bias in the health care field as she sought treatment.

Most of this time she kept quiet, leaning on her supportive husband, mom and close family. Three years ago, she joined a social media movement that encouraged women with endometriosis to talk about their experiences.

One in 10 women have this painful disorder in which tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside the uterine cavity.

The outpouring of comments, particularly from Black women, surprised Fleming. Black women often suffer in silence, she says.

That’s backed by a University of Michigan study finding most Black women go through the trauma of reproductive issues in isolation and out of view, often hindering a sense of self and identity.