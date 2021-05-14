Ginnie Graham: Children's book about confidence came from author's struggle with infertility

Mia Fleming started doodling the names of her future children while at Langston University, where she dated her high school sweetheart.
She had it all figured out. They would have a boy named after her then-boyfriend later-husband, nicknamed Solly, and girl named Zoe then adopt two more children.
She would work as a television news anchor and reporter while her husband built a legal career.
But life has a frustrating and sometimes heartbreaking way of not going according to plans.
On Mother’s Day, Fleming — a former news anchor and reporter who now works as a TV host in public relations and marketing — released a children’s book about how a little girl gained confidence.
The poetic tale describes how the girl musters courage from a daily inspirational saying from her mother and the song they created called “I’m Proud to be Me-e-e!”
Illustrated by Gabriela Dieppa, the book brings upbeat themes of self-love, celebration of differences and the important role adults have in the lives of children.
“I want it to be a declaration for all kids to know their greatness, especially little Black girls and Black boys and all children of color,” Fleming said. “I want children to feel empowered.
“Writing this children’s book I’ve found new purpose in this season of my life. I’m getting to use my God-given talents to be of service to others in a whole new way.”
There is more to the story.
For nearly 10 years Fleming has struggled with infertility. There have been multiple surgeries, rushed trips to the emergency room, a misdiagnosis and feeling of racial bias in the health care field as she sought treatment.
Most of this time she kept quiet, leaning on her supportive husband, mom and close family. Three years ago, she joined a social media movement that encouraged women with endometriosis to talk about their experiences.
One in 10 women have this painful disorder in which tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside the uterine cavity.
The outpouring of comments, particularly from Black women, surprised Fleming. Black women often suffer in silence, she says.
That’s backed by a University of Michigan study finding most Black women go through the trauma of reproductive issues in isolation and out of view, often hindering a sense of self and identity.
“We are taught from the time we are little to be strong,” Fleming said. “I remember being told that I have to be 10 times better, whether that is job performance, dressing well or how I carry myself. So as Black women, we are strong and often go through this in silence with maybe just the support of close family.”
The reaction from her post changed Fleming.
Up to that point, she had known disappointment after disappointment. She had been through many doctors, two in vitro fertilization treatments and traveling across the country to specialists.
Once, the normally ultra-positive Fleming crumpled on her closet floor in tears.
“It crushed me. I felt like a wrinkled, wet paper bag all balled up,” she said. “There were times I felt embarrassed and like a failure.”
She wasn’t alone but didn’t realize it.
Studies published by the National Institutes of Health show Black women are about twice as likely as white women to have fertility problems but are far less likely to seek medical interventions.
Infertility affects about 12% of women up to age 44 with Black women twice as likely to go through that experience. Only about 8% of Black women seek medical infertility treatment, compared to 15% of white women.
The disparity cannot be explained by medical or behavioral reasons such as smoking, obesity or fibroids. Not enough research has been conducted to explain the differences.
“We were always the only Black couple in the waiting rooms, every time,” Fleming said. “There were no Black infertility specialists, nurses or even receptionists.”
The only Black infertility specialist Fleming could find was in New York. She went to a specialist in Utah on a recommendation, then to Colorado and eventually St. Louis.
There was always a sense that the non-Black providers didn’t fully understand her, adding to the anxiety.
“It’s a feeling of being familiar; it’s a certain bedside manner that was often missing,” Fleming said. “It’s about knowing what it took for me to get here and understanding Black women deal with fibroids and other health care disorders differently from other races.”
Other Black women and women of color dealing with infertility told Fleming they often felt this subtle, unconscious bias in the doctors’ offices. That was freeing to her.
They exchange information about symptoms, give doctor referrals and encourage each other to be their own advocates.
“Once again sharing my story gave me purpose, that there was a reason for going through all of this,” Fleming said. “Through infertility I learned how to nurture myself.
“With infertility, you can sometimes think of all the bad things about your body. But now I know you’re worthy regardless of that, you’re beautiful regardless and a powerful women regardless.”
It took some time and healing to feel this way, she said.
“I remember one Mother’s Day feeling a bit sad, something dropped in my spirit, and I began focusing on being grateful for what I do have: my mother, who is my best friend, is alive and healthy and my other best friend, my incredible husband, is by my side. That shift showed up in my conversations with God,” Fleming said.
“Instead of asking ‘Why me?’ I asked myself ‘Why not me?’ I knew I had a responsibility to be a voice, share my story and help other women.”
A lifelong love for Fleming has been children’s books, always volunteering to read books to Tulsa-area classrooms and church groups, often in costume.
She tried writing a children’s book a few years ago but just couldn’t find the right hook. After changing her perspective and speaking about her infertility, she wanted to bring Zoe and Solly to life through literature.
That’s how “I Am Proud To Be Me-e-e!” was born, with the main character named after the daughter Fleming dreamed of having. The story comes from advice she would give little girls needing encouragement.
“This helps me get Zoe into the world, if only in my books for now,” Fleming said.
The book adds to a need for more diversity among children’s literature.
Only 10% of children’s books feature Black children, compared to 50% white children, 10% other races and 27% other types of character like robots, animals or vegetables, according to the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Representation matters, and I want children to see themselves in these books,” Fleming said. “Even for children who are not Black, they can read these stories to have empathy and understanding of their Black friends and classmates.”
This launches a book series with Fleming currently working on the story for Solly. Fleming’s dogs, Marley and Beans, will be making regular appearances.
Pre-orders are being taken at miafleming.com, and books will be available in a few weeks on Amazon and eventually in stores such as Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 210 W. Latimer St., and Tulsa’s Ida Red General Stores.
Fleming still hopes to have children.
“I still have a journey ahead, but I want to help someone else from going through what I went through,” Fleming said.
“I’m sharing my experience of what led to the book so others can start that conversation for themselves, to let them know it’s OK and they’re not alone, and that I’m rooting for you.”
Featured video: