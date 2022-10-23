Ginnie Graham: Check your sources for the Nov. 8 election

There is a bit of regular back-and-forth in my house that never gets old, at least for me.

“I saw it on (TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat or whatever),” says a teenager.

“But what is the source? Those are platforms. They don’t produce information. So who created it?” I say.

“Guh Mom. We get it. You work in news,” the kid responds.

After years of this conversation, my kids know to look for these answers. Now, they even find backup sources. They don’t like to lose an argument.

This gets at the heart of challenges in having an informed electorate: Where are people getting their information about elections and candidates?

The Pew Research Center found 86% of Americans get news from digital devices and includes news websites, apps, podcasts and social media platforms. Pew also found those only getting news form social media were less informed about the 2020 election, pandemic and political news.

What isn’t easily found is what people believe among the mountain of political information coming at them in election years.

Candidates spend thousands and millions carefully curating an image for voters for television ads, mailers and social media postings. These are big on adjectives and adverbs and short on action plans.

A better judgment is made through an in-person meeting at a town hall, neighborhood event, civic gathering or even the county fair. Seeing how a person interacts with constituents and their opponents can be drastically different from their slick marketing persona. It’s also a chance to ask them direct questions.

Candidates have their talking points and pithy phrases when on these speaking tours, but it’s still a better gauge.

Be cautious of candidates who only appear in front of friendly crowds; controlled environments aren’t any better than a mailer. Give credit to those going outside their comfort zone.

Debates are rare these days, opting instead for more question-and-answer formats. It’s another good way to see how candidates communicate and the handle the occasional surprise question.

A shift is happening with a growing number of candidates refusing to share a stage with their opponent or talk to local reporters. Hiding from challengers and segments of the public doesn’t indicate a person willing to represent all people.

So, how can a voter get accurate information about candidates?

Use credible sources. Don’t believe everything your Uncle Joe says, or at least check it out.

Reliable sources lean heavy on attribution with information, documents and quotes cited and linked online. Research comes from peer-reviewed, reputable institutions. Check out those citations. A reporter included those to show their work.

Know the difference between news stories and opinion pieces.

News stories strive to present both sides of an issue and give people a chance to respond. Pieces in the Opinion section — op-eds, columns, editorials, letters and cartoons — provide analysis on what the facts mean. They do not make up facts (libel laws still apply), but they provide different interpretations and perspectives. Opinion pieces are clearly labeled and usually includes a photo of the writer.

It’s been frustrating to see those lines blurred, particularly in broadcast cable news and the internet sphere. Too many people think commentators like Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow are news reporters. They aren’t. If they were writers, their work would be placed in the opinion sections. Same goes for bloggers and other online personalities.

Be cautious of what you read and hear on social media platforms. Be wary of sensational headlines and website domains that are not .com, .org or .edu. Don’t share anything you haven’t read. Also, videos and photos can be altered and faked, so don’t always believe what you see.

Fact-check. There are plenty of news and watchdog organizations looking up the claims made by candidates. Nationally, those include Politifact, FactCheck.org and Snopes.com. Locally, I’m a fan of my Tulsa World newsroom colleagues, but there are other local media doing that work, too.

About two weeks are left before the Nov. 8 election. Go ahead and watch TikTok and scroll through Twitter, but get the receipts for those claims you find.