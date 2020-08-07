My supervisor wasn’t surprised when Tulsa Public Schools decided to start school virtually; all reports point to a worsening pandemic in the county and state.
I was reassured that no plans are being made to order workers back to their desks while COVID-19 surges. That’s one less anxiety on my already-elevated stress level.
As more school districts choose distance learning, or will be forced into it after an outbreak, business leaders will grapple with accommodating working parents.
That response will have a post-pandemic effect on a business workforce and determine how fast our community can economically recover.
“Any aware, intentional CEO, business owner or leader is thinking about how to retain good employees,” said Shelley Cadamy, partner and Tulsa lead of the Metisse Group. “It was hard to recruit employees before the pandemic. Anyone thinking strategically and holistically is thinking about this.”
When schools closed in the spring, nonprofits quickly mobilized to get food to families. Districts checked out laptops to students, and discounts were given to low-income families for internet service.
School districts and the Tulsa library system are purchasing wireless hotspots to increase internet connectivity.
Now, it’s time for business leaders to do their part. Many have already been working on it.
I spoke with Cadamy about the business role due to her experience working with CEOs and other executive-level managers. She also is the former executive director of Workforce Tulsa.
“Business leaders are suffering from decision fatigue. They feel like every decision they make feels life-altering for them and their teams,” Cadamy said. “There are so many business owners struggling every day to make sure employees are taken care of.
“There is no manual for this. No matter how many business degrees a person has, we have no guide to knowing how to do this.”
The obvious plea for business leaders is to be flexible with working parents in how they are scheduled in shifts and allow for working remotely.
How much possible leeway depends on the type of work. Some jobs require a physical presence, such as workers in manufacturing, restaurants, retail and health care.
But, about 37% of American workers are in positions with an ability to work remotely. Those jobs account for 46% of all U.S. wages, according to a new report from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Anecdotally, people in these positions are torn when told by a supervisor to report back with coworkers to a physical building. Many are quitting or retiring.
About 20% of the U.S. workforce is older than 65. In Oklahoma, about 17% of teachers are at retirement age.
To replace that many experienced workers quickly would be a challenge, particularly during a national public health emergency.
For businesses, a change in how work is managed and evaluated can pay off in the long run.
“I’ve thought for a long time the way we do human resources and workforce development in the U.S. is not healthy, and the way we manage people is not healthy,” Cadamy said.
“It makes sense to address employees in terms of their value to the organization and look at output rather than number of hours a day in a chair. Have clear expectations for people and make sure those expectations are documented and tied to the strategic goal of the company.
“That is what to focus on as business leaders, not being physically present for eight hours a day. We’ve done things in a backward way for a while.”
This likely started as a way to track hours or improve a worker’s poor performance. Or, maybe that’s just the way things have always been.
“Employers thinking they have to lay eyes on a person to ensure they are doing their job is a poor philosophy,” Cadamy said. “For all those micromanagers, this will be a big struggle. But, you should trust your employees to do their jobs.”
To help schools with distance learning, employers can make life a little easier on their parent employees with something as simple as loaning a good office chair.
Some workers are organizing learning pods with co-workers to rotate a work schedule and make sure kids are in a safe place as they tap into a district’s learning platform.
Businesses with essential workers posting a lot of overtime could provide occasional meals or laundry services to ease the household routines.
“Obviously, there is an entrepreneurial opportunity for businesses to create solutions for parents so they can meet kids’ needs and keep their jobs,” Cadamy said.
The best way to gauge employee needs is to ask, especially as school starts and as the pandemic lifts.
Life will unlikely return to the way it was.
“It’s probably going to help us reshape how we develop our workforce, it’s going to draw attention to how much we ask of our educators and it’s going to make clear of the equity gap between the have and have nots,” Cadamy said.
Understand, too, that working parents are going to be under more pressure than usual.
Mental and physical health are equally important. Working parents need to feel comfortable telling supervisors about the temporary chaos in their homes.
A culture allowing that communication will go far in finding solutions that benefits both.
“It is hard for employees to be fully engaged and bring their full selves to work if they are worried how their two to three kids at home are going to be educated,” Cadamy said. “It’s becomes an impossible task.”
Businesses have been fluid through the pandemic, adjusting many times to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“Let’s give them credit. They can continue being creative and being problem solvers,” Cadamy said. “We shouldn’t expect them to be miracle workers. … Approaching employees as a partner, you will find a solution. They will bring you value, and you will bring them value, and that’s appropriate.”
