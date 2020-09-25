Ginnie Graham: Broken Arrow mother warns of little-known boating danger after death of her 9-year-old son

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mom part of Cassi Free knew her 9-year-old son didn’t drown on June 6; it was an instinctual feeling.

But, that’s how the first official reports were written when Andy Free was recovered from a Lake Eufaula boat dock.

“He was happy when I got off the boat and started walking up the ramp. Next thing I knew, I looked back and he was gone,” Free said. “He fell into the water and did not struggle. That was the first clue there was a problem.”

Andy was a third-grader with better-than-average water skills with experience on skis, wakeboards and kneeboards. He could do flips into a pool and had no trouble swimming.

His parents are life-long boaters, growing up going to lakes before and after school for recreation. They often taught others how to ski and waterboard. His father worked for years as a marine mechanic.

It made no sense that Andy would just fall into the water, never to resurface. His father and several bystanders jumped in to get his limp body.

That evening, after Andy died, his mom sat with him waiting for the medical examiner. Her two other teen sons were complaining of being ill, specifically with headaches and nausea.