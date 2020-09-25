Ginnie Graham: Broken Arrow mother warns of little-known boating danger after death of her 9-year-old son

The mom part of Cassi Free knew her 9-year-old son didn’t drown on June 6; it was an instinctual feeling.
But, that’s how the first official reports were written when Andy Free was recovered from a Lake Eufaula boat dock.
“He was happy when I got off the boat and started walking up the ramp. Next thing I knew, I looked back and he was gone,” Free said. “He fell into the water and did not struggle. That was the first clue there was a problem.”
Andy was a third-grader with better-than-average water skills with experience on skis, wakeboards and kneeboards. He could do flips into a pool and had no trouble swimming.
His parents are life-long boaters, growing up going to lakes before and after school for recreation. They often taught others how to ski and waterboard. His father worked for years as a marine mechanic.
It made no sense that Andy would just fall into the water, never to resurface. His father and several bystanders jumped in to get his limp body.
That evening, after Andy died, his mom sat with him waiting for the medical examiner. Her two other teen sons were complaining of being ill, specifically with headaches and nausea.
“I was sitting with the body of my child, and my husband took the other boys outside. When he came back, he said something wasn’t right and didn’t want to take them home. We didn’t know if this was because of grief or something else,” Free said.
It was something else.
The teenagers, ages 13 and 15, were admitted into the hospital that night with acute carbon monoxide poising, with levels double what would be considered safe.
Later, the medical examiner’s report stated the cause of Andy’s death was carbon monoxide poisoning. He would have died even if he had not fallen into the water.
“We had no idea carbon monoxide was a danger,” Free said. “His survival chances would’ve been zero. This from sitting in the back seat of a boat. We had never heard of back-drafting, where, at low speeds, exhaust recirculates from the rear of the boat, back into the backseat area.
“How would we have known to look for this information? We’d been boating for life. This was not a new endeavor for us, and we’d done nothing differently, except that wake surfing was our final activity before we entered the extremely long no-wake zone.”
Free did what so many people do, she went online to search the topic. There she found the term: open-air carbon monoxide poisoning.
She found a community of people, many of them parents, who experienced this tragedy after boating. Some of their loved ones survived but others suffered permanent damage and death.
Most at-risk are children, older people and those with heart disease, respiratory problems and anemia.
Carbon monoxide is an insidious gas that has no odor, so smelling an exhaust isn’t a clue.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness, weakness and nausea. In more severe cases, there will be chest pain, vomiting and confusion.
“Those are things we explain away as having been out on a boat all day,” Free said. “Kids will get cranky and say they are tired and their head hurts. So, we say, ‘Let’s get something to eat and feel better.’
“Now, I know that this is common. I’ve been wondering if for all these years I’ve been killing my kids.”
Free has a new mission in warning other avid boaters about the issue.
Among this advocacy is getting public and lake officials to launch an awareness campaign.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a section online about carbon monoxide dangers in boating, but it’s not something people would typically find unless searching for it.
But, as a teacher in Broken Arrow schools, Free knows that education must be an outreach. She would like officials to consider expanding boater safety training requirements to adults and add an emphasis on carbon monoxide.
She compares the little-to-no official boating training to the extensive requirements for vehicle driving. She’s not for overregulation but sees this as a public safety problem.
“I feel like this is what I need to do, what I am called to do,” Free said. “I have since had other victims’ families reach out to me. We are not alone, but their voices have not been heard.
“I won’t let my voice be silenced. Some states have passed some reform, but until it reaches every boat owner, it is not enough.”
Free said some companies are creating products to cut down on carbon monoxide emissions but more is needed.
“We need to get national attention to this issue,” she said. “People think they know about it or have a new boat and don’t have to worry. That’s a false sense of security. Nobody is immune.”
At the heart of her new mission is Andy.
“He was the most amazing child, a third-grader with the intelligence of a 6th grader,” Free said. “He was fearless … and an avid video-gamer. He was compassionate and didn’t know a stranger, always helping other people and animals.
“He loved llamas and alpacas. He wanted to visit the Google headquarters and be famous on YouTube. There wasn’t anything this baby couldn’t do and his goals were sky-high.
“We lost our son over a too-little known issue. This is a danger for all boaters. Your boat might be safe, but the one next to you might not be. And kids should never be in the backseat of a boat at slow speeds. We know this now, but at too high of a cost.”
Featured video:
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!