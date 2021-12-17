Ginnie Graham: Brain health tops the Tulsa World's Community Advisory Board concerns

Amazing discussions happen when top leaders gather just to talk with no specific agenda in mind. That’s what members of the Tulsa World’s Community Advisory Board did recently.
It was 90 minutes free of seeking political gains, grandstanding or soundbites. Members from diverse perspectives listened, spoke and found consensus on the biggest challenges facing Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Since 2014, our editorial department selects about 25 community influencers to help guide our coverage and figure out how to make our communities better. We do not include elected officials to avoid campaign posturing, though some are former lawmakers.
Consistently, public education tops the list, followed by race and class inequities, mental health and business growth. Usually those are addressed as separate problems with some overlap. This year, a theme emerged weaving through each concern: brain health.
The terminology change from mental health was suggested by board member Dr. Robert Block, a retired pediatrician who spent a lifetime transforming the diagnostic approach to child abuse, neglect and trauma. He pointed out anatomy does not have anything called “mental.” But, we all have brains that work differently and, like other organs, need health checkups and sometimes treatment.
This also re-positions the issue as physical health.
Because we believe in the power of words, readers may see that term more often among the Tulsa World coverage.
A similar discussion centered on using geography to describe neighborhoods, like “north Tulsa” or “east Tulsa.” That segregates and marginalizes sections of the city. We are re-examining the newsroom’s local stylebook for emphasis on specific addresses, such as “north of Admiral Boulevard” or “east of Mingo Road.” We urge city leaders to do the same.
These are small examples of how our advisory board affects our coverage.
Past boards have inspired investigative work that won awards on subjects of homelessness and in education. Often, members have made suggestions altering how our journalists and columnists approach a subject.
Recently, board members were asked about the top three problems holding Tulsa and Oklahoma from progress — what keeps them up at night?
Public education remains the most common response, citing a lack of support from state leaders and poor funding to end the staffing crisis and improve their work environment. Many noted a growing disrespect toward the teaching profession damaging and politicizing everything from curriculum to sports participation.
Political divisiveness popped up often. There’s a frustration that every aspect of life has been turned into a fight divided by political party ideology.
Members believe these attitudes have misaligned state priorities and increased regionalism. It’s pitted urban and non-urban residents against each other and segregated ideas rather than finding common ground.
That polarization has led to difficulties in gathering facts from news sources, the members said, making it harder to filter out bias and editorialized news. An example was the coverage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection where a lot of news was produced but much had an agenda behind it.
“The truth is no longer the truth,” one said.
While much of that was national media, these leaders said local journalists have problems providing correct terminology and explanations on complex issues such as the pandemic.
Other top concerns were the relationship erosion between the state and tribal nations, poverty, gun violence, homelessness, affordable housing, equity, racial tensions, wealth distribution, higher education, workforce development and the ongoing pandemic.
Through each, brain health was mentioned as a worsening factor.
Schools do not have funding for brain health counselors or resources; Oklahoma does not have enough professionals in the field; health care isn’t affordable or accessible to too many; workers cannot perform effectively if in psychological crisis; and COVID-19 made it all worse.
Oklahoma’s brain health system is too complicated and bureaucratic, they say. On top of that is stigma. Many Oklahomans continue blaming personal choices and habits over a possible physical reason.
On an optimistic note, kids as young as elementary ages are much more aware of brain health and likely to affect future policies.
Members asked for more stories about successful programs to showcase what works and do more about the social determinants of health. They want a call to action.
Some want details on the growing politicizing of school boards and wondered how local marijuana dispensaries could target advertising to youth.
Noting that Tulsa County resides on the reservations of the Osage, Muscogee and Cherokee nations, members want Indigenous views amplified in stories about tribal issues. They are frustrated by the deteriorating partnerships between Oklahoma’s top elected officials and tribal nations.
Along those lines, members want continued discussions around race, disparities and inequities. They want more outreach to marginalized communities.
Moving forward, our board members will write guest columns appearing in our Sunday editions and online. They have the flexibility to write about any topic or experience.
Our selection of board members seeks representation across political, ideological, faith and workplace perspectives with an eye on diversity of race, gender and other demographics. We used the latest census figures to find a balance as close to the city’s composition as possible.
Like always, time ran out on the advisory board meeting, with some staying an hour after the official end. When smart, engaged people start connecting, the ideas flow and the momentum is encouraging.
The group will meet again at the end of the summer, after the legislative session ends and right in the thick of election season. It’ll be a chance to take the temperature of community leaders.
We appreciate the time and thoughtfulness given by this volunteer board and look forward to meeting again.
