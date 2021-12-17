Ginnie Graham: Brain health tops the Tulsa World's Community Advisory Board concerns

Schools do not have funding for brain health counselors or resources; Oklahoma does not have enough professionals in the field; health care isn’t affordable or accessible to too many; workers cannot perform effectively if in psychological crisis; and COVID-19 made it all worse.

Oklahoma’s brain health system is too complicated and bureaucratic, they say. On top of that is stigma. Many Oklahomans continue blaming personal choices and habits over a possible physical reason.

On an optimistic note, kids as young as elementary ages are much more aware of brain health and likely to affect future policies.

Members asked for more stories about successful programs to showcase what works and do more about the social determinants of health. They want a call to action.

Some want details on the growing politicizing of school boards and wondered how local marijuana dispensaries could target advertising to youth.

Noting that Tulsa County resides on the reservations of the Osage, Muscogee and Cherokee nations, members want Indigenous views amplified in stories about tribal issues. They are frustrated by the deteriorating partnerships between Oklahoma’s top elected officials and tribal nations.