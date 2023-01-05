Ginnie Graham: Birthday Fairy Project brings celebratory tribute to victims of mass shootings

Among the first things Tulsa resident Lisa Kennedy Lawrence will tell a person are that she grew up in Oklahoma around guns, her dad owned an archery shop and she's a Republican.

She'll also talk about her mom, retirement travel adventures with her high school sweetheart and husband, experience as a public school teacher and newfound passion to remember victims of mass shootings on their birthdays.

Last August, Lawrence created a Facebook page called The Birthday Fairy Project. She is researching the lives of people who died in mass shootings, starting with their birth dates. When that day arrives, Lawrence posts photos and memorials of that person — how old they would have been, their hobbies, their families and tidbits like favorite foods or musical group.

It's a sweet celebration of when their lives began, not the bitter violence at the end.

"It's like lighting a match every day, and it goes out. But I keep lighting the match," she said. "I want attention to be paid to these lives. What I'm trying to do is counteract human nature that we return to our affairs too quickly. We pause, feel sad when we see the news, then return to our lives."

Her posts never mention the shooter's name. Sometimes they mention the type of weapon used or ties a shooter may have to fringe or hate groups to put context to the killing.

"When I first started posting birthday tributes on my personal Facebook page in June, I was just trying to funnel anger and frustration into something positive," she said. "Somewhere along the line, I started dabbling into what allowed it to happen. I continue to struggle with it. And I'm frustrated when researching information and can't find images of victims but can of the shooter.

"For someone wanting to argue gun control on the post, no, that's out. We don't talk about that here."

The project started after the May massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. Lawrence was on a camping trip with her husband and friends and heard the news after a fishing excursion on Lake Taneycomo in Missouri. Though mass shootings have become commonplace in the U.S., that one cut deeper.

"I'm not anti-gun but pro gun safety and pro reasonable reform," Lawrence said. She couldn't shake the empathy with families of the dead children, of how a person would feel if it were their son, daughter or grandchild.

"It started eating at me. My next thought was how I retired early, so what can I do? … For every victim, there is a ripple effect of who has lost that person."

This had her thinking of her experience in a classroom. She was teaching at Jenks High School in April 1999 when two teen boys killed 12 students and a teacher at a high school in Columbine, Colorado.

That kicked off the modern era of mass shootings; the tragedy has become a touchstone to school gun violence.

"I remember a couple of incidents in Jenks that required a lockdown. One was a burglary, and another was a suicidal kid who climbed to the top of a building," she said. "I had to put my students in a closet one time, and we didn't know what was happening. Through all those things, I was in a different place — teaching, raising kids and getting through the day. I admit not paying close attention."

This moment of reflection also had her thinking of her mother, Wanda Kennedy, who relished in celebrating birthdays. She had a calendar noting birth dates for family and friends, calling on that day to sing a song and ending with "This is the birthday fairy, toodle-oo!"

Kennedy died a couple of years ago, succumbing to Alzheimer's. At her funeral, snippets of her singing those birthday tunes were played, bringing joy to a sad moment.

That had Lawrence looking to see if there were any birthday tributes to victims of mass shootings. She didn't find anything. So she started compiling a database of victims, birthdays and personal information.

"I called it The Birthday Fairy because of Mom," she said. "I set up the Facebook page in August and got started. When I created the Twitter account (@TBFPToodle_oo) in October, it was to reflect her signature 'toodle-oo' sign-off."

She spends about three hours a day scouring online obituaries and memorials, building a database. She calls funeral homes or messages friends and families for birth dates. She does this in her downtime, like during morning coffee or while they are traveling.

A few family members of victims have reached out to her, all appreciating the effort.

"Each mass shooting victim is a person, not a number. Dec. 14th was the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook attack. I recently swapped messages with the sister of Rachel D’Avino, a teacher killed in the attack whose birthday I recognized back in July.

"Her sister said something that stuck with me: 'All I want is for my sister to be a person and not a number.' Her statement captures the truth that motivates me. Typical media coverage focuses on the body count."

So far, Lawrence has posted 345 tributes from 127 mass shootings, but the number will be higher as she gets more information. She's now averaging about 60 posts monthly. One day during the week of Christmas, seven memorials were posted.

With each, she tries to find a unique fact, such as 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who died in Uvalde, liking blue Takis, a brand of rolled corn tortilla chip snacks.

"After learning that, I bought some to try. It was just a connection I had with him."

For those showing exceptional heroism, that's included in the post. They include Virginia Tech professor Liviu Librescu, a Romanian-American scientist and Holocaust survivor who held the door shut to the shooter as 22 students escaped through a window. He was able to save all but one student.

"He was an immigrant in his 70s who didn't want to retire because he loved what he was doing. He worked hard and loved those students. It is a powerful image of him standing there, holding a door, giving himself up," Lawrence said. "A lot of people have done that — young kids sacrificing themselves."

These are the people, the stories, Lawrence wants others to remember. As an English teacher, she pulls from the last line of the Robert Frost poem "Out, Out."

"And they, since they/Were not the one dead, turned to their affairs."

She doesn't want people to go back to their affairs so fast after these mass shootings.

"Some days, this is really heavy," she said. "When I started having interactions on social media, it dawned on me how this would give some people a gut punch every day. But I feel like a gut punch is needed for the average person untouched by this unique type of loss. I think of the mom of a child who was killed. She wakes up every day with a gut punch without her child. Those families who have been devastated by gun violence endure this every day."