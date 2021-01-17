Ginnie Graham: Bill disguised to help women's sports will only discriminate against them

International human rights groups have taken notice of this growing discrimination, which tends to effect more women of color.

Based on this ill-proposed bill, if a girl on an opposing team appears too muscular or has a low voice, does the ref have to investigate? What about a boy who is small for his size? Who decides who is a boy or girl?

Birth certificates are poor determinants. They don’t reflect the maturation of a person and can be changed with legal action.

Students who are transgender, particularly those in adolescence, are going through a difficult transition. Their feelings typically emerge well before puberty, before they can articulate this awareness.

As children who are transgender age, the social and emotional pitfalls are great.

Denying students opportunities to participate as equals denies them and their classmates a chance to learn. Those lessons include working as a team with others who are different.