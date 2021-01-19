Ginnie Graham: Better ways to spend your last days on the job

When leaving a job, most Americans work right up until the last day.

Some employees give notice while others face a layoff at a specific date. This time becomes fraught with emotion but also a look at a person’s character.

There is a thought about going all “Office Space” by gutting a fish at your desk or watching YouTube videos all day.

That only happens in our dreams. In reality, workers tend to do the right thing, with maybe a little longer lunches.

Employees tie up loose ends on projects, contact clients to smooth a transition, clean out a desk and train their successor, when possible. Good people want to line everything up to make it easier for the next person.

If you’re lucky, there’s cake or happy hour at the end.

Rarely do employees lead a hostile takeover or uprising.

President Donald Trump will be leaving office this week. He’s not happy about it, so his supporters got violent over it as he watched from his lair.

That’s not the normal way of things, whether for an American leader or a store cashier.