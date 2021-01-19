Ginnie Graham: Better ways to spend your last days on the job

When leaving a job, most Americans work right up until the last day.
Some employees give notice while others face a layoff at a specific date. This time becomes fraught with emotion but also a look at a person’s character.
There is a thought about going all “Office Space” by gutting a fish at your desk or watching YouTube videos all day.
That only happens in our dreams. In reality, workers tend to do the right thing, with maybe a little longer lunches.
Employees tie up loose ends on projects, contact clients to smooth a transition, clean out a desk and train their successor, when possible. Good people want to line everything up to make it easier for the next person.
If you’re lucky, there’s cake or happy hour at the end.
Rarely do employees lead a hostile takeover or uprising.
President Donald Trump will be leaving office this week. He’s not happy about it, so his supporters got violent over it as he watched from his lair.
That’s not the normal way of things, whether for an American leader or a store cashier.
Trump had a chance to do what millions of American workers do all the time — leave a position with professionalism, dignity and grace. Instead, he went the way of poisoning the well.
The tail end of presidential administrations has a lame duck time, the days between the November general election and Inauguration Day. They have the power but usually avoid major policy initiatives for obvious reasons.
Will Rogers described it in a 1932 New York Times letter to the editor: “It’s like where some fellows worked for you and their work wasn’t satisfactory and you let ‘em out, but after you fired ‘em, you let ‘em stay long enough so they could burn your house down.”
Rogers was being metaphorical; we’re now seeing that folksy thought through a different lens.
The long goodbye of a lame duck traditionally keeps things low-key as the new person gets brought up to speed.
Outrages usually come from last-minute presidential pardons of super-rich tax evaders, controversial political activists and war profiteers.
Not all lame duck vacations go smoothly.
In November 1860, President James Buchanan stood by as Southern states seceded from the union believing Abraham Lincoln would end the sin of slavery. As the rebellion mounted, Buchanan didn’t send in federal troops, ensuring the Civil War by Inauguration Day.
After Herbert Hoover lost to Franklin Roosevelt in 1932, he continued denying an economic crisis was deepening, even as bank failures mounted daily. Roosevelt could only watch as the country tinkered on collapse until he could enact his fixes.
In 1933, the 20th Amendment was ratified, shortening the lame duck period by 43 days.
Many past presidents stay busy to the end; they are in legacy mode.
President Jimmy Carter worked through the night on his last day for the release of American hostages in the Iranian embassy. He ran out of time. The hostages were released within minutes of Ronald Reagan’s swearing in.
Reagan’s final months included signing a significant tax reform bill and the first major changes to welfare systems since the Depression.
Perhaps not all presidents have lofty goals in the final days, or they slink away with little fanfare, like Harry Truman with his low approval ratings.
Trump had plenty of other options other than using fighting words to whip armed people into a frenzy before sending them to the U.S. Capitol.
Golf for starters. Of all the times to hit the links, that would have been a good day for a tee time. Just play golf.
Throw a party, show off those 80s dance moves and break out the bubbly. Celebrate going back to private life.
Take the staff out for burgers.
Pay some bills. Everyone needs time to get the checkbook balanced, and there are reportedly some debts for Trump to tackle.
Take all the “b” buttons off the White House keyboards as a prank to Joe Biden. (Mimicking the missing “w” keys from some computers after Bill Clinton left office.)
Try winning concert tickets by calling into a radio station or scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine as a civilian (same odds).
Even cleaning a fish in the Oval Office would have been preferred to an insurrection.
The way people leave a job says something about them; it leaves a final impression of their work and integrity.
History starts judging presidents as soon as they take that final plane ride.
Unlike most Americans on their last week, Trump earned an impeachment instead of a cake at happy hour.
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham