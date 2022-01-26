Ginnie Graham: Best school for kids is the one that feels right, not the one everyone says to attend

Most importantly, what works for one student may not work for another. No school is perfect, so go with what looks to be a good fit.

With that in mind, our kids led the decisions for their middle and high schools. They went on tours at several places, asking questions of current students and seeing what was available. We helped them know what to look for and to imagine themselves as students.

They had fun seeing the different schools and felt more control over their lives. Giving them a voice gave them confidence for that first day of school.

My son is inclined toward music and fine arts, while my daughter is all about dance and leadership groups. One child is a high-achieving, type A academic. The other has a more laissez-fair attitude about school.

Strangely, they choose the same schools, though we were prepared to have them in different places.

As I expected, that advice from my old boss was right. How they have performed has more to do with them than with the school. For the kid having trouble turning in work, that would’ve happened no matter the school. The same for the kid who does all the extra credit.