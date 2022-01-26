Ginnie Graham: Best school for kids is the one that feels right, not the one everyone says to attend

Before my kids could crawl, plenty of people gave their unsolicited opinions about what schools they ought to attend. None suggested my midtown Tulsa neighborhood public school.
They were wrong to leave it out. We ended up at our nearby elementary school because our oldest child didn’t get chosen for a magnet program that everyone said was a must. Until then, we hadn’t considered the school.
How wrong we were. That school offered everything we needed and a bit more. My kids were surrounded by a student body that reflected the demographic makeup of the city. I made some great friends volunteering on a scrappy PTA that scratched out enough fundraisers to offer teacher grants.
Those teachers had the patience of Job when it came to the varying development levels of students — and the parents. They were partners in the education of my kids, who were opposite types of students.
We’ll never regret the education my kids received at that school. It’s luck, or maybe serendipity, that they wound up there. I’m always amazed at how life has a way of working out.
Through that experience, it was apparent many of those early opinions were based on hearsay or stereotypes. Some offering advice hadn’t been in the schools they criticized for years, if ever. Or what they wanted for an education did not align with our priorities.
This time of year parents are considering school choices for next year, and the pressure can be intense. Too intense.
The rhetoric that kids will be illiterate or doomed to poverty if attending certain schools is just bunk. So much more goes into raising and educating children, like parental involvement or experiences of trauma and triumph. Schools are just part of an equation for kids. Influences beyond the classrooms have as much effect.
As my kids entered middle school, they were more aware of options and had their own thoughts on the matter. They had particular interests and established friends.
In Tulsa Public Schools at the time, there were a few magnet programs and a couple of charter schools. Private schools had some financial aid that might have worked for us.
Again, opinions were offered. This time around, the best advice came from a former supervisor. She offered it only when I asked, thinking about her three smart and cool adult kids.
The only thing you can ask of a school is that it offers a variety of classes and programs, she said. A school itself is no guarantee of success. Some kids will take advantage of opportunities, some need prodding, and nearly all have shifting interests and needs.
Most importantly, what works for one student may not work for another. No school is perfect, so go with what looks to be a good fit.
With that in mind, our kids led the decisions for their middle and high schools. They went on tours at several places, asking questions of current students and seeing what was available. We helped them know what to look for and to imagine themselves as students.
They had fun seeing the different schools and felt more control over their lives. Giving them a voice gave them confidence for that first day of school.
My son is inclined toward music and fine arts, while my daughter is all about dance and leadership groups. One child is a high-achieving, type A academic. The other has a more laissez-fair attitude about school.
Strangely, they choose the same schools, though we were prepared to have them in different places.
As I expected, that advice from my old boss was right. How they have performed has more to do with them than with the school. For the kid having trouble turning in work, that would’ve happened no matter the school. The same for the kid who does all the extra credit.
Choices for families are even greater now to include the traditional, charter, magnet and virtual public schools. With other options in private education, homeschooling and virtual charters, it can be overwhelming.
Here’s my unsolicited advice: Don’t fret; keep an open mind; don’t listen to haters; involve your kids; and go with what’s right for your family.
For a parent taking the time to investigate and carefully weigh options, that’s a sign of a child likely to do well. Your decision will be right for you.