Ginnie Graham: Being smart on crime takes getting good data

Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes cut through the fog of a boring subject to illustrate why Oklahoma’s system of collecting criminal data is missing the mark.

“You have 66 sheriff’s offices using ODIS (Offender Data Information System), but the biggest county to my south (Oklahoma) isn’t,” he said. “All that data they’re collecting is shared with that sheriff’s office. I’m glad they’ve got the money to buy their own system. But at the end of the day, you’ve got these municipalities and county sheriff’s offices that invest millions of dollars in their own systems, but it doesn’t affect anyone else around them.

“I can pull up a person in ODIS and see he’s got a warrant in Cimarron County. … But for the bigger agencies that have the money to buy their own (system) with all the bells and whistles, the rest of the state is missing out on the data collection of potentially violent bad guys that we’re oblivious to. So the data issue is huge.”

Much of the attention from the latest interim study from the Criminal Justice Reform and Corrections Committee was on the Legislature’s failure to fund the voter-approved State Question 781 from 2016. It mandated savings from reforms in the companion State Question 780 be sent to counties for community programs.

It tallies $70 million, so far.

State lawmakers are going to have to pay that bill at some point; it is the law. When that time comes, officials will be best served by having a unified, uniform data collection system.

The lack of comprehensive data has been a frustration for Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, in the discussions about improving the criminal justice systems. Often, questions go unanswered.

“If we tried to do an analysis how many people today are sitting in county jails for pre-trial and how many pled out, we don’t have that data,” Blancett said. “That we still have criminal justice system data that doesn’t talk to one another really is a significant failing of our ability to make government work like it should.

“It’s not sexy to say I need millions to update an information infrastructure that allows us to do the job better and to get data to make responsible decisions based on fact and not emotion.”

Criminal justice reform advocates and law enforcement are often at odds at how to make improvements. Without having a basis of facts, it’s hard for lawmakers to parcel out truths.

“Those two are backed up in a corner, pointing fingers at each other. All we are able to do deal with from a policy perspective is emotion, and emotion does not make a good foundation for sound decision-making,” Blancett said.

No one denies there is a patchwork of systems and vendors across the state. Erin Henry, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation director of information services, explained how the various jurisdictions track, collect, record and report crimes in different tech systems.

“We have a lot of different agencies and a lot of different types of agencies,” she said.

It makes sense to get all law enforcement agencies talking in the same tech language. But, like with all change, there’s pushback.

Among the worries is that a new data collection will show an increase in crime, something elected sheriffs and other officials don’t want to chance. Some groups don’t want data to be used to lessen their power or business, such as with bail bonds businesses.

Those attitudes come from a place of fear. The data could bolster what those groups need such diversion courts or treatment services. It could be found that great things are happening in places that could be replicated. Trends could show some reform proposals aren’t needed or reinforce arguments for legislation.

And, as the Logan County undersheriff says, it will share information equally across jurisdictions to catch criminals.

Another top concern is the cost to get all agencies to a single system and to have enough money for hiring people trained in handling the data’s complexity.

“The government should never mandate a lot of things without funding. I think we can all agree that we cannot ask any agency, sheriff’s offices or anyone, to do anything that we’re not willing to fund,” said Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, and committee chairman. “We could do a much, much greater job and gather more that could put us on the forefront of creating new programs that would set us up to be one of the top states.”

Humphrey and others brainstormed ideas on incentivizing agencies to move to a central type of collection and reporting. He said making the switch statewide at the same time is a heavy lift.

“But, unless you do that, I don’t think we’ll ever get done. You’re going to have to get everybody on the same sheet of music and the same reporting that we know everything is exactly the same.”

Blancett agrees the state must pay for a new system and notes it’s not just a criminal system issue.

“This speaks to Oklahoma government, and government in general, failing to invest in the back-end infrastructure,” she said. “This manifests itself with the inability to make educated decisions about criminal justice policy …. It also manifested itself recently with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission working on a 40-year-old DOS-based system. We saw the same thing with the Department of Corrections inmate management system.”

Blancett proposed House Bill 3848 last year that would have required uniform reporting tech system, but it didn’t go anywhere. With this interim study and more of the Republican majority understanding the issue, that ought to change in the next session.

“If we are able to do a better job of looking at robust, three-dimensional, agnostic data, we can make targeted investments and we can argue for resources we know we need out there. To make the case that undeniably more resources are needed and these are exactly the resources needed in these areas,” Blancett said.

