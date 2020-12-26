Ginnie Graham: Being indoors brought out more holiday cards this year

Our trip to a U.S. Postal Office with my daughter was eye-opening.

It would seem like my child was from Hogwarts with the way she marveled at the process. Kids are so used to electronic connectivity that sending a letter or package is a foreign concept.

This year, my daughter joined a group that connected teenage pen pals across the nation. Sending mail is her newly acquired skill.

Her first attempt at mailing didn’t go well, discovering embellishments such as stickers and Washi tape distracts letter carriers from reading the address. Some of those additions were a no-go for the machines that sort mail.

She also found out the financial impact of adding things like bracelets and trinkets.

The postal workers were kind in explaining how to package things and send in the most economical way. One worker even took the time to show her how to appropriately tape a large envelope.

Now corresponding with about four girls across the country, my daughter thrills at receiving letters. She gets just as excited sending them.

She’s getting familiar with the different pricing options, rules and drop-off box locations.