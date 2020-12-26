Ginnie Graham: Being indoors brought out more holiday cards this year

Looking at the holiday cards strung across my living room, it would appear the pandemic may have energized the paper-based, snail-mail tradition of mailing a little comfort and joy to friends and relations every December.
It’s a lovely revival, and it has help unraveled the mystery of mail for my teenage daughter.
Several years ago, we let our Christmas cards fall by the wayside. With two kids and working full time, it was one of those things that couldn’t seem to get done.
Other families we knew went through the same thing. We reached out through text, email and social media. It was meant to show fellowship, though still a poor substitute for tangible notes.
This year, my teenage daughter encouraged us to do better. In a year fraught with frustrations, disappointment and tragedy, we could strive to find a positive ending.
That meant holiday movies, making gifts, putting up a lot of decorations and getting out Christmas cards.
Several of my artistic friends send works of art as their card, embellished with beautiful illustrations or stylized sketches. That is way beyond my skill.
While holiday cards have been on the decline, it’s still a massive business. American consumers buy about 1.3 billion cards at the winter holidays, according to the Greeting Card Association. Annually, about 6.5 billion cards are purchased, generating $7 billion to $8 billion.
The United States Postal Service is reportedly buckling under the crush of holiday mail, but the culprit there doesn’t appear to be cards and letters, but packages.
The Washington Post reports that gift shipping, much of it from big online retail outlets, has driven its parcel volume up 14% through Dec. 12, the start of the busiest period of the postal year.
As a result, some postal workers have been pulling 80-hour weeks and only 75.3% of first-class mail — including my family’s holiday cards — were arriving within the agency’s standard one-to-three day window.
COVID-19 infections among postal workers — nearly 19,000 of the agency’s 644,000 workers were under quarantine as of Dec. 21 — added to the USPS holiday blues.
My family did its part to pile on the USPS troubles, I’ll admit.
Homemade cards are surprisingly easy to design and personalize. Online companies, local businesses and several big-box stores and pharmacies offer templates and printing at reasonable prices.
Maybe the ease of those design programs and unique card businesses helped revive the tradition in our house. It took five minutes to get our card ready, bringing the shock that we’ve only had one family photo this year.
Our trip to a U.S. Postal Office with my daughter was eye-opening.
It would seem like my child was from Hogwarts with the way she marveled at the process. Kids are so used to electronic connectivity that sending a letter or package is a foreign concept.
This year, my daughter joined a group that connected teenage pen pals across the nation. Sending mail is her newly acquired skill.
Her first attempt at mailing didn’t go well, discovering embellishments such as stickers and Washi tape distracts letter carriers from reading the address. Some of those additions were a no-go for the machines that sort mail.
She also found out the financial impact of adding things like bracelets and trinkets.
The postal workers were kind in explaining how to package things and send in the most economical way. One worker even took the time to show her how to appropriately tape a large envelope.
Now corresponding with about four girls across the country, my daughter thrills at receiving letters. She gets just as excited sending them.
She’s getting familiar with the different pricing options, rules and drop-off box locations.
This is why she was the push behind our Christmas card project. The mailbox has become more than just a place where we get bills and junk mail.
It is fun to get a note from someone with a family photo, artwork or funny cartoon. These are things that someone purposely meant for our home.
A card is a personal gift. Someone must create it or pick it out, sign it, address it and get it mailed. It takes action to send a card, giving it more meaning than a fleeting electronic note.
We keep cards as a reminder of the good things and people who we knew from the year, even in a year that didn’t seem to have much to celebrate.
Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376
Twitter: @GinnieGraham